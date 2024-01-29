Hrithik-Deepika’s ‘Fighter’ earns Rs 123.60 crore in four days

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Siddharth Anand-directed "Fighter" earned Rs 30.20 crore at the box office on Sunday which took its four-day-long weekend collection to a total of Rs 123.60 crore, makers said on Monday.

Released on Thursday ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the patriotic action drama stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

"'Fighter' collected 24.60 crore on its release on Thursday, witnessed a growth on 2nd day and collected 41.20 crore on Friday, Republic Day and then made 27.60 crore on Saturday, day 3. With extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 crore on day 4," the producers said in a statement.

The film's collection is now standing at Rs 123.60 crore gross in India, they added.

"Fighter" is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)