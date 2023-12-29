Andrei Tarkovsky, one of the iconic filmmakers in the history of cinema, saw the first Russian collection of Ernest Hemingway’s stories when he was a student at the Vserossijskij Gosudarstvennyj Institut Kinematografii or the All-Union State Institute of Film that birthed nearly all significant filmmakers of the Soviet Union. Intrigued, he persuaded the school to let him and his classmates adapt Hemingway’s short story, ‘The Killers’ (1927), in which two men arrive at a diner looking for the man they’ve been hired to kill. While he was influenced by Robert Siodmak’s successful adaptation of the story into an American noir film in 1946, Tarkovsky also applied his fresh learnings at the school in Moscow.



His 19-minute short film (1956), faithful to the dialogue-heavy story, skillfully rendered the original atmosphere into visuals. Although Tarkovsky couldn’t capture the American paranoia, he showcased a unique cinematic language and innate visual grammar — an early indicator of his distinctive filmmaking style that would later define his career.

Born in 1932 in Zavrzhe (now in Belarus), Tarkovsky was the son of the noted poet Arseny Tarkovsky and actress Maria Vishnyakova. With just seven films in 20 years (he died of lung cancer on December 29, 1986), he left a mark on global cinema. He was deeply influenced by filmmakers like Robert Bresson, Alexander Dovzhenko, Kenji Mizoguchi, Ingmar Bergman, Luis Buñuel, and Akira Kurosawa. Despite that, Tarkovsky successfully put aside his anxiety of influence when shooting his autobiographical film The Mirror (1975). He acknowledged that a particular shot in the film resembled something from a Bergman film, but he opted to retain it as though he was paying homage to his great friend.

‘Filmmaking: An almost suicidal profession’

Tarkovsky believed that art is inseparable from its surroundings, yet it demands a singular form of expression. In his cinematic philosophy, there’s an insistence on listening and keeping a keen eye on the audience’s needs. According to him, commercial cinema cannot, by nature, satisfy the deepest and most intimate needs of each viewer. During World War II, when the US dropped two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, an American study there revealed that being a director was the second most dangerous profession after that of a pilot. In an interview, Tarkovsky termed filmmaking as an almost suicidal profession, putting focus on the perilous nature of the job. Not too long after that interview, he died at the age of 54, due to the extensive hours spent filming his sci-fi thriller Stalker (1979) in close proximity to a nuclear plant.

Tarkovsky, a profound thinker, distanced himself from commodification and expressed his disgust for America. He writes in his diary entries (Tarkovsky’s Diaries, 1983), “Vast spaces, roads on which it’s impossible to get run over by a passing car. Emptiness. Tiny towns and a wonderful prairie. Poor Americans — with no soul, no roots, living in a land of spiritual riches, a land they don’t know and don’t appreciate. New York is terrible.”



Stalinism had deeply shaped his experiences since he was a child. He grew up during a period characterised by political repression, censorship, and a pervasive atmosphere of fear and surveillance. Films, including The Mirror, Andrei Rublev (1966) and Stalker, used cinematic techniques such as long takes and dreamlike sequences to convey the internal struggles and existential dilemmas faced by people living in a repressive political environment. At the age of four, Tarkovsky was witness to the government’s rejection of religion in favour of a logic-based and powerful state. Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, who aimed to establish complete devotion to the Soviet Union and himself, waged a prolonged campaign against religion. Despite his efforts, Russian Orthodox churches and Tarkovsky himself remained as devoutly catholic as before his reign, demonstrating the failure of Stalin’s project. In The Mirror, a character based on Tarkovsky’s mother Maria, played by Margarita Terekhova), is distressed when she believes she has misspelt Stalin’s name as ‘Sralin’ in the magazine she works at. This innocent clerical mistake could result in translating Stalin’s name to ‘shitter.’ A watchful gaze of the camera follows her as she starts weeping frantically, suggesting an implicit sense of scrutiny just around the corner.

Exploring the ‘general through the personal’

During the Khrushchev Thaw in the mid-1950s (when censorship was relaxed due to Nikita Khrushchev’s policies of de-Stalinization and peaceful coexistence with other nations), Tarkovsky, under the mentorship of the open-minded director Mikhail Romm, had the opportunity to explore the ‘general through the personal.’ This era, which saw a reversal of repression and censorship after Stalin’s death, paved the way for Tarkovsky’s debut feature, Ivan’s Childhood (1962). Tarkovsky’s introspective approach to World War II not only positioned him as a pioneer in the emerging art cinema of Europe but also introduced audiences to the enchanting landscapes and elements of rain, mist, fire, and wind that would be central to his body of work.

Solaris, a sci-fi film, came out as a rebuttal of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), which Tarkovsky thought was ‘phoney.’ While Solaris is an unadorned story about sorrow, questions about identity and what it means to be human, Stalker, loosely based on Strugatsky brothers’ science fiction novel Roadside Picnic, unfolds as a deliberate and contemplative exploration of both external and internal landscapes. In excruciatingly slow 160 minutes, the film introduces us to three protagonists — a writer, a scientist, and a stalker —venturing into a desolate and mysterious territory known as ‘the zone,” a post-apocalyptic wasteland in the aftermath of a nuclear disaster.

Tarkovsky employs the surreal setting of the zone as a metaphorical space bringing out the inherent human conflict between the pursuit of complete moral freedom and the yearning for existential meaning. The deliberate pacing, long takes, and gorgeous cinematography by Aleksandr Knyazhinsky create a visual poetry (through a mix of colour and sepia images) to bring out the philosophical depth of the narrative.

Tarkovsky’s final film, The Sacrifice, completed shortly before he died, is considered to be a summation of everything he believed filmmaking to be.

