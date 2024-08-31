How Indian Ocean members have reacted to co-founder's police complaint

Days after Susmit Sen, the former guitarist of fusion band Indian Ocean, lodged a police complaint against band members Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam, the latter have issued their official statement, saying that they learnt about the matter “from the media” and “haven’t seen a copy of the complaint yet”.

In their statement, the duo also said that a matter is already pending with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) between the shareholders for more than a year. They said they are surprised that a “police complaint has been filed with what appears to be the same issue” being considered by the NCLT.



‘Surprised by move’



The statement read, “We are saddened to learn from the media that a police complaint has been filed against us by Mr Susmit Sen (former member of Indian Ocean) and Ms Sunita Chakravorty (spouse of former Indian Ocean member Asheem Chakravorty). We have not seen a copy of the complaint as yet and thus cannot address it on it’s merits. There is a pending matter in the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) between the shareholders for more than a year. That case is still in process, and thus everything therein is sub-judice.”



“It is thus quite a surprise to us that a police complaint has been filed with what appears to be the same issue considered by NCLT. Filing of a criminal complaint on what is evidently a civil law issue seems to be an afterthought and to arm twist us to agree to their illegal and unwarranted demands. Nevertheless, we shall cooperate fully with the police in any enquiry they choose to carry out. We are quite aware that the complaints are essentially frivolous and malafide and completely confident about the legality of all procedures carried out by us. Rahul N Ram, Amit Kilam,” it concluded.



Susmit’s allegations



In his complaint, Susmit has made allegations against Rahul and Amit, including criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, and misappropriation, among others. Furthermore, he has also accused Rahul and Amit of financial irregularities within the band.



According to India Today, Susmit filed a police complaint against Rahul and Amit on August 16 in Delhi. Susmit took the legal action along with Sunita Chakravarty, wife of deceased Indian Ocean co-founder Ashim Chakravarty. They have also named Kandisa Music Productions Pvt Ltd, the company that runs the Indian Ocean band, in the complaint.



About the band



Indian Ocean was founded by Susmit in 1990. It was in 1991 that Susmit met Rahul Ram, a former classmate of his at St Xavier's School, and persuaded him to join.



In 1994, Amit Kilam signed up to form the band that everyone knows now. The Delhi-based band is one of the most iconic ones to have emerged from India’s independent music scene back in the 1990s.



They are credited for albums such as Indian Ocean (1993), Desert Rain (1997), Kandisa (2000), Jhini (2003) and 16/330 Khajoor Road (2010). The band went on to sing two songs for actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan’s Peepli Live. In 2013, Susmit decided that he wanted to go solo.