A new chapter is being written in the magical world of Harry Potter as HBO gets set to bring J.K. Rowling’s beloved wizarding world to life in a new television series. The Warner Bros. Discovery’s series, which is expected to be on air in 2026, has found a writer and director. The talented writer-director duo, Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who were behind the Emmy Award-winning show, Succession, have been roped in for the show. Gardiner, who beat Tom Moran (The Devil’s Hour) and Kathleen Jordan (Teenage Bounty Hunters) to win the gig, will serve as the showrunner and writer. Mylod, who is also the executive producer, will direct multiple episodes of the show.

Known for her sharp wit, ear for dialogue, and ability to craft compelling narrative threads, Gardiner seems well-equipped to handle the intricate world of Hogwarts and its inhabitants. Fans eagerly anticipate how she will translate the magic of the books into a fresh and engaging television experience. Mylod, known for his visual flair, brings his directorial expertise in crafting high-stakes drama; he will undoubtedly be an asset to the series.

On June 25, the entertainment conglomerate revealed that the series is moving to HBO in a rethink of its big-budget streaming strategy. Earlier, in April 2023, it had announced that the TV series will be based on all seven books about the boy wizard, with each book adapted into a season. “The series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content said about the project, which he also assured fans would be “a faithful adaptation.”

When Pottermania engulfed the world

Pottermania (a term coined to describe the global craze surrounding Harry Potter), engulfed the globe with the publication of the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in 1997 and has since grown into a cultural juggernaut encompassing books, movies, theme parks, merchandise, and a passionate fan community. The release of each new Harry Potter book was a major event, with midnight release parties, long lines at bookstores, and record-breaking sales. The books resonated with readers of all ages, transporting them to a world of magic, adventure, and friendship. The characters became much-loved icons, and the stories sparked imaginations and fostered a love of reading in countless children and adults alike. The success of the books paved the way for the Harry Potter film franchise, which further fuelled Pottermania. The eight films, released between 2001 and 2011, were box-office smashes, grossing billions of dollars worldwide.

The films brought the magical world of Hogwarts and its inhabitants to life, with stunning visuals, breathtaking special effects, and talented actors. The movies’ success introduced a new generation of fans to the wizarding world and cemented the franchise’s place in pop culture history. Fans gathered online and in groups to discuss the books and films, share fan art and fiction, and participate in cosplay events. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, and Osaka offer immersive experiences that allow fans to step into the magical world they love.

Harry’s ultimate showdown with Voldemort

The seven books chronicle the adventures of the eponymous young wizard named Harry Potter and his friends in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Each book is centred on magic, friendship, love, and loss, while simultaneously exploring themes of good versus evil, prejudice, and the importance of courage and selflessness. The first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, introduces us to Harry, an orphan living with his dreadful aunt, uncle, and cousin. His life takes a magical turn when he discovers his true identity as a wizard and is invited to attend Hogwarts. Here, he meets his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, and together they face their first magical challenges and uncover secrets about Harry’s past.

The subsequent books, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, follow Harry’s journey through the various trials and tribulations of adolescence, all while battling the looming threat of Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard who murdered Harry’s parents. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the darkness intensifies as Voldemort tightens his grip on both the wizarding and Muggle worlds. Harry dives into Voldemort’s past, learning about his Horcruxes, objects that contain fragments of his soul, and discovering the prophecy that links him to the dark lord. The final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, marks the ultimate showdown between Harry and Voldemort. Harry, now a young adult, sets on a perilous quest to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes. The book culminates in a dramatic battle at Hogwarts, where Harry and his friends confront Voldemort and his Death Eaters in a final stand for the fate of the wizarding world.