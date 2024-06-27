'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' to 'A Family Affair': 5 titles to watch on OTT this week

At a loss what to watch this weekend on OTT? Here are some top picks for you that release this week:

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil

This slice-of-life comedy is a fun Malayalam film to watch over the weekend. With Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, and Yogi Babu in the lead roles, this movie, picked up positive reviews on its release in May this year.

It was also a big commercial success making an estimated box-office earnings of ₹90 crore.

The film is about love, misunderstandings, and family drama. The plot revolves around a young man Vinu (Basil) who is all set to marry Anjaly (Anaswara Rajan) though he still cannot shake off thoughts of his former girlfriend Parvathy. He forms a bond with Anjaly's brother Anandan (Prithviraj), who is going through a strained period with his own wife Parvathy (Nikhila Vimal). Chaos and ill-will reigns due to an unexpected turn of events but love wins in the end.

Now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 27 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

Sharmajee Ki Beti

Here's another slice-of-life comedy from debut director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. The film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’, which stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, circles around the stories of three middle-class women and two teenage girls, all sharing the ‘Sharma’ surname.

There is Jyoti, who smartly balances career and family; Kiran, who is on a journey of rediscovery in Mumbai; and Tanvi, a budding cricketer proving her ambitions go beyond marriage. The film addresses themes like women’s empowerment, self-discovery, and resilience in the face of adversity, while exploring the struggles and triumphs of modern urban women. This light-hearted, heartwarming film is to premiere on June 28 on Prime Video.

Rautu Ka Raaz

Here comes a mystery thriller to spice up your weekend. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the slow-footed police inspector Deepak Negi, who has to investigate a murder in a quiet hamlet in Uttarakhand that is untouched by crime. The murder of a warden of a blind school has disturbed the tranquillity of the place.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar as sub-inspector Dimri, Atul Tiwari, and Narayani Shastri in pivotal roles. This Zee original will premier on ZEE5 on June 28.

The Family Star

For Vijay Deverakonda fans, here's a Telugu romantic action drama ‘The Family Star’. The film, however, fared badly at the box-office as critics slammed director Parasuram's writing and direction and the predictable plot.

Deverakonda plays Govardhan, who belongs to a middle-class family, and toils for them until he meets Indu (Mrunal Thakur) and falls in love with her. Their relationship goes through turmoil and after a lot of heartache and misunderstandings they patch up. Not one of Telugu cinema's best, the film will now premiere on JioCinema from June 28.

A Family Affair

This looks promising as 'A Family Affair' is a light-hearted American romantic comedy. And, it stars the inimitable Nicole Kidman.

This is the story of a young woman named Zara (Joey King) who has spent the last two years working as a personal assistant to the self-obsessed and unbearably high-maintenance Chris Cole (Zac Efron). When Zara catches her mother, Brooke (Nicole Kidman), a writer, hooking up with Chris, her entire life turns upside-down. She tries to break them up and seeks solace in her grandmother (Kathy Bates), who then opens Zara's eyes to the fact that mothers are people, too.

'Family Affair' will stream on Netflix from June 28.