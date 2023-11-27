IFFI gets flak for removing anti-caste poem of late litterateur Vishnu Wagh from daily

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa finds itself in the midst of an unseemly controversy.

According to an Instagram post penned by anti-caste artist Siddesh Gautam, the organisers dropped the translation of a Konkani poem on caste discrimination written by well-known late Goan writer Vishnu Surya Wagh, from its festival daily magazine.

Interestingly, Wagh, a vocal anti-caste activist, had been a former BJP MLA from St Andre constituency and the former speaker of the Goa assembly. He had passed away in 2019 of a heart attack when he was 53 years old. On November 26, an anti-caste artist Siddhesh Gautam took to Instagram to expose the IFFI for not publishing Wagh’s poem in their festival daily, The Peacock. According to Gautam, the IFFI's daily only carried his artwork but told him to drop the translation of Wagh’s poem to go along with it. “I was asked to not publish a poem by Vishnu Surya Wagh for today’s issue. Wagh’s poem Secular (is one that) I carefully chose because it expresses so many incidents of caste discrimination by many on a daily basis in both urban and rural areas,” he wrote in his Instagram post. “I myself have gone through something similar many times in my life, not just as an unknown student, but also as a well-known artist," added Gautam, who then went ahead and added the English translation of Wagh's poem in the post.