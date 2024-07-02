Fox set to enter UK’s free video-streaming market with OTT platform Tubi

Fox Corporation’s Tubi video-streaming platform is all set to enter the UK’s free, ad-supported OTT market, with more than 20,000 films and TV series, including British, Indian, and Nigerian content.

In the US, the platform has almost 80 million active monthly users, says Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation.

In the UK, Tubi will reportedly offer content from Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and users will be able to view the content on the Tubi webpage and through a phone app.

Fox Corporation bought Tubi for $440m in 2020. In an increasingly competitive market, streaming companies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ have launched free, ad-supported services and raised subscription prices for the ad-free versions in a bid to boost revenues.

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences,” the BBC quoted Tubi chief executive Anjali Sud as saying.