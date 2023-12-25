Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s that magical time of the year again, when the air is filled with the sweet scent of cinnamon, the streets shimmer with a thousand twinkling lights, and you and I can’t help thinking about sugarplums. Time for family, food, forgiveness… and films. As you wrap yourself in the warmth of holiday spirit and jingle bells chime around you, The Federal brings you a sleighful of cheer. Here are five Christmas movies that yule love to binge watch this festive season:



Carol (2015): There is no dearth of Christmas films on straight/heteronormative romance. Todd Haynes’s Carol, a beautiful adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel, The Price of Salt, published under the pseudonym Claire Morgan, is different. Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, it tells the story of a forbidden romance between two women, Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), an elegant and sophisticated woman going through a divorce, and Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a young aspiring photographer. They navigate the complexities of societal expectations and personal desires in a time when such relationships were not openly acknowledged. The film’s visual language is as eloquent as its characters. Haynes, known for his meticulous attention to detail, creates a lush and immersive world that mirrors the complexities of the characters’ inner lives.





Home Alone (1990): An eternal favourite of many around the world, this film catapults us into a winter wonderland filled with mischief and merriment. Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy played by the adorable Macaulay Culkin, is on an unexpected mission: defending his home from burglars during the festive season. When a chaotic mix-up leaves cutie pie Kevin accidentally home alone while his family jets off for a Christmas vacation, the stage is set for a rollercoaster of slapstick comedy. As Kevin devises ingenious booby traps to outsmart the burglars, the film weaves together laughter, family bonds, and the true spirit of Christmas in a timeless tale.





Scrooged (1988): You will agree when we say that no one, absolutely no one, does “Bah, humbug’ better than Bill Murray’s Frank Cross, a ruthless and self-absorbed television executive, in Richard Donner’s darkly comedic retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Cross is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The ghosts, representing past, present, and future, aim to teach him the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of compassion. Murray’s trademark wit and comedic genius shine as he navigates the wild and fantastical journey of redemption, turning what could be a sombre story into a hilarious and heartwarming Christmas classic.





Gremlins (1984): A young man named Billy receives a unique pet, a Mogwai named Gizmo, from his father as a Christmas present. However, with three crucial rules attached — no bright light, no water, and no feeding after midnight — the seemingly innocent gift quickly turns into chaos after the boy breaks all three rules. As Gizmo’s offspring spawn mischievous and destructive creatures known as Gremlins, the small town of Kingston Falls descends into mayhem. Blending horror and fantasy, Gremlins, directed by Joe Dante, is a subversive and entertaining take on the season’s festivities. With its memorable characters, inventive puppetry, and unexpected twists, the movie remains a beloved part of 1980s cinema; it makes us realise how not all holiday tales are filled with sugar and spice.



