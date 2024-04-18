Firing outside Salman’s house: Another suspect detained in Haryana

Following the arrest of two suspects from Gujarat in connection with the firing outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s house, a third man has been detained from Haryana, PTI reported quoting the police on Wednesday (April 17).

An official told the news agency that the suspect was related to one of the two arrested accused, and they were constantly in touch before and after the incident. The detained man was suspected to be taking instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, he said.

Bishnoi gang’s role

Notably, a Facebook post claiming responsibility for the firing surfaced hours after the incident. The post was allegedly uploaded by Anmol Bishnoi. Police had said on Tuesday that the probe hinted at the Bishnoi gang’s role in hiring the arrested duo.

Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, arrested for allegedly firing at Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area on Sunday, were providing the detained suspect detailed information about their movements, and the calls were made using the Internet, the official said.

Calls made

After the crime, Pal and Gupta left Mumbai and headed for Bhuj, the official said, adding that near Surat, they changed the SIM card of the mobile phone they were using to communicate.

To throw police off their trail, they switched off the mobile phone frequently. But the number they called was always the same, police noted during technical surveillance.

Suspect detained

Soon, the suspect was tracked down and apprehended in Haryana, the official said, adding that he was brought to Mumbai and being questioned, but not arrested in the case yet.

Police had earlier claimed that Pal and Gupta were given around Rs 1 lakh for shooting at Khan’s residence, and promised more money after the job.

(With agency inputs)