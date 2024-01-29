Filmfare Awards: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt win top acting awards; '12th Fail' adjudged Best Film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal swept the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards, bagging as many as six ladies in black. Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walked away with the top acting awards – Ranbir winning the Best Actor Award for his menacing role in Vanga’s Animal and Alia for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey bagged the Best Film and Best Director awards. Massey, whose role in 12th Fail amassed critical acclaim worldwide, won the Best Actor award in the Critics category. The Critics award for Best Actress was shared by Rani Mukherjee for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Shefali Shah for Three of Us.

Vicky Kaushal who lost out to Massey in the Critics’ choice for Best Actor award won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Shah Rukh Khan-helmed Dunki. The Best Debut (Male) award was given to Aditya Rawal for Faraaz while Alizeh Agnihotri won the award in Best Debut (Female) category for her role in Farrey.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed upon filmmaker David Dhawan.

Let’s take a look at the full list of winners:

Best Actor in a Leading role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor (Animal)

Best Actor in a Leading role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Film (Popular): 12th Fail

Best Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Film (Critics): Joram

Best Actor (Critics): Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Actress (Critics): Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway) and Shefali Shah (Three Of Us)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Vicky Kaushal (Dunki)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shabana Azmi (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Music Album: Animal (Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshwardhan Rameshwar, Gurinder Seagal)

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Tere Vaaste - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly - Animal)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao (Besharam Rang - Pathaan)

Best Story: Amit Rai (OMG 2)

Best Screenplay: Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Dialogue: Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Background Score: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun Dhaware (Three of Us)

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray (Sam Bahadur)

Best Editing: Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Costume Design: Sachin Lovelekar, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma (Mpse) (Sam Bahadur) and Sync Cinema (Animal)

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya (What Jhumka? - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Best Action: Spiro Razatos, Anl Arasu, Craig Macrae, Yannick Ben, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues (Jawan)

Best Vfx: Red Chillies Vfx (Jawan)

Best Debut Director: Tarun Dudeja (Dhak Dhak)

Best Debut Male: Aditya Rawal (Faraaz)

Best Debut Female: Alizeh Agnihotri (Farrey)

Lifetime Achievement Award: David Dhawan

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Shreya Puranik (Satranga - Animal)