‘Dunki’ is about homecoming: Shah Rukh Khan

Dubai, Dec 18 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says "Dunki" will teach the viewers about loving their motherland and family as he termed the upcoming release his "best film" yet.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, "Dunki" is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will hit the screens on December 21.

"Dunki" is all about loving your country, the actor said.

"('Dunki') It is my best film... This film will teach you how to love your motherland, parents, and loved ones.

"It deals with going out, finding a future for yourself, but loving your home the most. So, it is about homecoming. You may live anywhere in the world, but (you come back) to your soil," Shah Rukh said at the promotional event of the film on Sunday here.

The film marks his third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in "Pathaan" and "Jawan".

Shah Rukh, 58, said he made "Dunki" for himself: "When I made 'Jawan', I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself. Then, I made 'Dunki', this is a film for me. It's very close to my heart. When I was doing 'Pathaan', many people who write about films, who perhaps know more about films than the ones who make them, said what kind of roles Shah Rukh is doing. "I really felt I should do films that come from my heart and I did all the films which you have seen this year from my heart. The year started with 'Pathaan', which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch 'Dunki' on December 21 for me. I'm sure you will find something in the film that will touch your heart and make you laugh," he added.

"Dunki" also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Shah Rukh called Taapsee a wonderful actor.

"Her name reminds me of Paneer. She is a sweetheart, lovely actress and a wonderful person to work with," he said.

He also heaped praise on Kaushal for his performance in "Dunki".

"Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. He is married to a great friend, Katrina (Kaif). I've known his father for many years, Sham ji is an action director and he has directed this film. I personally feel he (Vicky) is one of the finest actors I've worked with. When you watch him in 'Dunki', you'll really adore him. I got a lot to learn from him," Shah Rukh said.

Hirani is a friend and the "best director in the country", he added.

"We all love and respect him. We need to give the love back because he gives us so much love through his cinema." Hirani has directed "Dunki" from a script he co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)