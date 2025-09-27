Tovino Thomas to lead in 'Lokah Chapter 2'

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, best known for his roles in projects such as "Minnal Murali", "2018", and "Ennu Ninte Moideen", is set to headline "Lokah Chapter 2".

The film, a sequel to the recent release "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra," will be written and directed by Dominic Arun, who also helmed the first installment.

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sandy, and Naslen, "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra" released in theatres on August 28. Dulquer Salmaan has produced it under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

Dulquer Salmaan shared the news with a post on his X handle on Saturday.

“Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra” marked the debut of Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, with Kalyani starring as Chandra, a powerful, mythology-inspired heroine navigating a modern world imbued with folklore and fantasy elements.

The film also emerged as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within its first week.

Actors Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha rounded off the cast of the film. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)