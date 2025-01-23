'Doing fine': Singer Monali Thakur rejects reports of hospitalisation

Singer Monali Thakur on Thursday (January 23) came out with an official statement rejecting the reports that she was hospitalised following breathing issues during a concert.

The 39-year-old singer called the reports about her hospitalisation “unverified”. She also shared a long note on her social media accounts, thanking her fans for their concern, and added that she was doing fine, and it was simply a case of ‘flu relapse’. She revealed that she sought medical help after her performance because she was suffering from migraine and ‘severe sinus’.



No breathing issues

The statement read, “Dear media and everyone concerned for my health, I hope you're doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information (sic).”

“I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it. I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time (sic),” it further stated.

Concert in Bengal

Earlier, media reports said Monali fell ill during a live performance at Dinhata Festival in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on January 21.



Monali felt unwell during her performance, forcing her to stop while singing but didn’t need hospitalisation, sources told news agency PTI.

She apologised to the audience before halting the show, saying, “I am not feeling well now. But as I promised the organisers, I came and performed for as long as I could. You have been so supportive and energetic. I am sorry.” Monali was taken to a hospital but not admitted there and returned to Mumbai on January 22.