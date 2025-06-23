Diljit Dosanjh slammed for working with Pak actor Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been receiving backlash ahead of the release of his film "Sardaar Ji 3", which features Pakistani artist Hania Aamir, with many users asking to boycott him.

Directed by Amar Hundal, the film is the third sequel of the Punjabi horror comedy franchise. It is produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu of White Hill Studios alongside Story Time Productions.

Diljit shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle on Sunday night. The actor said the film, which was previously slated to have a worldwide release, will now come out overseas only on June 27.

"'Sardaar Ji 3' Releasing 27th June overseas only. Fadh Lao Bhoond Dian Lattan," read the caption.

Following, many users went on to express their disappointment and called out Diljit for working with a Pakistani actor.

This comes after the Pahalgam terror attack that took place in April. 26 civilians were killed during it, resulting in heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

"Boycott," wrote one of the users.

"Diljit Dosanjh is a traitor," wrote another.

"Country first, boycott @diljitdosanjh @teamdiljitglobal," wrote another.

Following the attack, the social media accounts of the Pakistani artists, including Hania, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, have been banned in India.

Fawad's film "Abir Gulaal", alongside Vaani Kapoor, was also not allowed to be released in India. It was expected to release in May. PTI

