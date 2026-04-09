Dhurandhar 2 faces legal trouble over ‘Rang De Lal’ song usage, Trimurti Films files case

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has landed into legal trouble with the production house Trimurti Films filing a case against him, accusing Dhar’s banner B62 Studios of using the song Rang De Lal (Oye Oye) in the film in an unauthorised way.

Row over song usage

According to a report in the Bar and Bench, the dispute is regarding the rights to use the popular song from the 1989 film Tridev. The song was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji along with Viju Shah, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, and vocals by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

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The report further stated that Trimurti Films has alleged that the popular song, or a similar version, has been used in Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge without obtaining the required licences.

Copyright claims and legal relief sought

Trimurti Films has also claimed ownership and/or control over the rights to both the musical work and its sound recording, arguing that the usage amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and public communication of the track.

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The suit, as reported, seeks an injunction to restrain any further use of the song, in addition to damages and other reliefs. It also flags concerns around the track’s commercial exploitation across theatrical exhibition, streaming platforms, and promotional material tied to the film.

Film details and box office run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The spy action drama features Ranveer Singh in the lead and continues the story established in Dhurandhar (2025).

The film traces the early life of his character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, following his shift into Hamza Ali Mazari and his gradual climb within Lyari’s underworld, set against a broader covert operation.

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The cast also includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, with Danish Pandor and Udaybir Sandhu appearing in key parts. A brief appearance by Yami Gautam also features in the film.

Even as the legal dispute unfolds, the film’s box office run has remained strong, with reports indicating that it has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in India.