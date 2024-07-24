Dhanush’s 'outsider' speech at ‘Raayan’ launch draws backlash on social media

Actor Dhanush had everyone laughing at the audio launch of his new film, 'Raayan'. He called himself an "outsider" and shared how he worked hard to buy a house in Poes Garden. However, the internet quickly reminded him of his film family background.

At the event, Dhanush said people talked a lot when he bought a house in Poes Garden, known for the residences of Rajinikanth and the late Jayalalithaa. He joked, "If I knew it would be such a big deal, I would have just got a small apartment. Should I not buy a house there? If I live on the street, should I stay there only?"

An 'anecdote'

Dhanush shared a story from when he was 16, riding through the colony to see Rajinikanth’s house. He and his friend saw a crowd and were told it was Jayalalithaa’s house. "On one side was Rajini sir’s house, on the other was Jayalalithaa Amma’s house. I thought, one day, I want to buy at least a small house here. The Poes Garden house today is a gift to the 16-year-old me."

While his story was meant to inspire, the internet was quick to point out that his father is director Kasthuri Raja. One annoyed person on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "It's funny when a Nepo Kid like Dhanush talks about starting from scratch. Your family has a cinema background, and you got in easily with no talent in your first few films. And you talk about being on the streets? Do you even know what the streets are?"

'Copying Rajini'

Another user pointed out that Dhanush’s father financed his first film when he was 18, and he married megastar Rajinikanth’s daughter by the time he was 20. "What is this new level of idiocy from Dhanush?" they wrote. "Why do these actors act like they are something special? Wearing simple clothes doesn’t make someone humble. It's the mindset that matters! He’s just copying his ex-father-in-law’s stories."

Someone else grumbled, "The most annoying part of the audio launch wasn’t Dhanush’s speech but that his kids were given centre stage while the artists and technicians of the movie were sidelined. Well, he’s a Nepo, so he works this way." Another just shared a video of Dhanush’s speech, writing, "#BanAudioLaunchEvents."

Finds support too

However, some people supported Dhanush. One person wrote, "If you can find some inspiration from it, get it. Else ignore it. Spreading hatred is the worst thing we are doing. What satisfaction are you getting?" Another added, "Why are people hating on Dhanush’s speech? I actually found it inspiring. I felt goosebumps."

Dhanush’s directorial Raayan hits screens this Friday, starring him, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram in lead roles. The film also features SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Dhanush will also be seen soon in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Kubera, alongside Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.