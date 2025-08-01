Dhadak 2 vs Pariyerum Perumal: Is Bollywood's take on caste any match to Tamil original?

Bollywood has been making remakes of Tamil hits for decades. It's nothing new but attempting to do a Hindi version of Tamil filmmakers Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal, is another kettle of fish altogether.

It will be like fitting a popular star like Rajnikanth in a movie like Neeraj Ghagwan's 'Masaan'. The problem here is that mainstream Bollywood, which has been churning out mindless movies with no plot or meaning, fails when it completely swings the other way, by going 'woke' and tackling subjects like caste.

Remember during Covid people suddenly woke up the realisation of migrant labour when they saw hundreds walking home to their villages? It's that same feeling you get when Bollywood tries to tackle serious issues like caste.

Not a love story

Pariyarum Perumal made a huge impact on its release. It was a searing take on the ugliness of caste and how young people are still having to tussle with it today. The film’s protagonist, a young law student Pariyan (played by Kathir), grapples with the daily humiliation of being a Dalit. He just wants to get on with his life and earn a law degree to be "like Ambedkar" and make his village proud.

But his world, which includes a pretty classmate Jothi Mahalakshmi (Anandhi) who loves his company, does not let him be. This anti-caste message is subtly slipped into this moving tale that chronicles caste issues in Tamil Nadu. It is not just a love story. It is a strong film about caste, dignity, and survival.