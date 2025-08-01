Dhadak 2 vs Pariyerum Perumal: Is Bollywood's take on caste any match to Tamil original?
Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri star in the 'Pariyerum Perumal' remake, which critics say lacks the original's searing anti-caste conviction despite intent
Bollywood has been making remakes of Tamil hits for decades. It's nothing new but attempting to do a Hindi version of Tamil filmmakers Pa Ranjith and Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal, is another kettle of fish altogether.
It will be like fitting a popular star like Rajnikanth in a movie like Neeraj Ghagwan's 'Masaan'. The problem here is that mainstream Bollywood, which has been churning out mindless movies with no plot or meaning, fails when it completely swings the other way, by going 'woke' and tackling subjects like caste.
Remember during Covid people suddenly woke up the realisation of migrant labour when they saw hundreds walking home to their villages? It's that same feeling you get when Bollywood tries to tackle serious issues like caste.
Not a love story
Pariyarum Perumal made a huge impact on its release. It was a searing take on the ugliness of caste and how young people are still having to tussle with it today. The film’s protagonist, a young law student Pariyan (played by Kathir), grapples with the daily humiliation of being a Dalit. He just wants to get on with his life and earn a law degree to be "like Ambedkar" and make his village proud.
But his world, which includes a pretty classmate Jothi Mahalakshmi (Anandhi) who loves his company, does not let him be. This anti-caste message is subtly slipped into this moving tale that chronicles caste issues in Tamil Nadu. It is not just a love story. It is a strong film about caste, dignity, and survival.
Now, Bollywood, which is on a desperate mode to change tracks and shed its image of serving up soulless and mindless entertainment, has come up with its latest offering, Dhadak 2 (some sort of caste series from Dharma Productions’ stable?), which released today in theatres.
Forbidden romance
This remake of Pariyerum Perumal is picking up mixed reviews. It stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a story revolving around “forbidden romance”. That pitch tells its own tale — two young lovers running away from warring families; will all be well after a few songs and hardships?
Some reviews are largely slamming the movie, describing it as another "ruined" remake of a great film. Others point out that it lacks the courage to be a “sharp, fearless commentary” on caste. It is criticised for not having a “focus” with many subplots, which robs it of its soul.
One viewer on social media found the film lacked focus and said, “Dhadak 2 is bold in theme but messy in execution. Too many subplots, not enough heart - powerful message, weak delivery. Rating: 2.5 Stars.”
Inconsistent
The film's biggest flaw is its inconsistency, said one reviewer, which robs the story of its soul. “Neelesh’s (Siddant Chaturvedi) suffering is so fragmented that it rarely hits hard. The few moments that do land, his pet being killed by upper-caste goons, his senior’s suicide, Neelesh’s humiliation at the hands of Vidhi's cousin, and his father being publicly stripped, are scenes that genuinely tear you up, but the tension is not sustained," writes one reviewer.
Instead of making a "powerful political statement", the narrative is diluted, is the accusation. Is it because the filmmakers fear censorship or controversy?
In Pariyerum Perumal, Kadhir’s slow unravelling towards anger comes after he is heaped with many humiliations, some of which make the audience squirm in their seats. Here in typical Bollywood style, everything seems to be overcooked and served up in an unpalatable fashion.
Lacks conviction
At the end of the day, there is a lack of conviction, say those who watched the film. The story is told probably because Bollywood just wants to redeem itself or is trying another route to counter its string of losses.
In an interview, the heroine Triptii said that the director Shazia Iqbal has tried to make the story a little different from the original Tamil film.
“She said — do not take anything from Pariyerum Perumal because I want the story to be fresh," said Triptii. However, reviewers felt that the director does follow the original closely.
Good points
However, Bollywood cannot resist making it about another doomed romance that has to be rescued. There is a glitzy song and dance number here as well. Chaturvedi, wearing a darker make-up, effectively plays a young man suffocating under the weight of caste shame and oppression, while Triptii Dimri as Vidhi, has more agency than Anandhi in Periyarum Perumal, noted some of the reviewers. She aggressively fights back and asserts the need to fight for respect.