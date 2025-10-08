Delhi HC issues notice to Shah Rukh Khan, Netflix in Sameer Wankhede's case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 8) issued notice to actor Shahrukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix in relation to the defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly maligning his reputation in their web series “The Ba***ds of Bollywood", reported PTI.

Summons were also issued to X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and John Doe by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who asked them to file their replies within seven days.

The Delhi High Court, however, did not pass any interim order and asked the defendants to also file their replies on Wankhede's application seeking to take down the alleged defamatory content from several websites.

Wankhede seeks Rs 2 crore in damages

Wankhede sought Rs 2 crore in damages, which he wants to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.

"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," the plea submitted.

According to the plea, the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving the officer and Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is pending and sub-judice before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.

Charge of defamatory trolling

During the hearing, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi referred to the amended plaint and submitted, "In reference to the series, there are posts trolling me, my wife and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts,” reported Live Law.

However, the court orally observed, "We appreciate that there is cause in your favour to approach this court but there is a process to be followed.”

The backdrop

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked Wankhede how his suit was maintainable in Delhi and asked him to amend his plaint, citing appropriate reasons.

Wankhede's plea further stated that the “Ba***ds of Bollywood" shows a character performing an obscene gesture, specifically, “showing a middle finger” after the character recites the slogan “Satyamev Jayate.”

According to the plea, the act is a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under law, reported Live Law.

(With agency inputs)