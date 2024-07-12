Darshan's arrest: Future of 14 films at stake; producers in a fix

It’s been a month since ‘star’ actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on the charges of murdering one of his fans Renukaswamy.



Meanwhile, Darshan’s claims from jail that he has lost weight and is unable to ‘digest’ the food being given to him in prison are worrying producers and filmmakers. Darshan was signed up for these films keeping his well-toned physical form in mind. The future of these projects now hangs in a balance.

According to sources in Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), the future of as many as 14 films is at stake. What's more, sources said that Darshan has probably received payment to the tune of ₹30-crore as advance from producers of these films putting them in an extremely difficult financial situation.

His publicised arrest has not only put a question mark on the fate of Darshan’s upcoming movies, which have crores of rupees riding on them. But, this ‘unprecedented’ incident has had a ripple effect on the Kannada film industry, which is reeling under the impact of the absence of star-studded films.

14 films at stake

According to sources, including ‘Devil’, a film being produced by Milana Prakash, there are about 14 other films, which Darshan had to wrap up. Of these 14 films, Darshan had given the approval for a few projects and even received advance money from the producers.

“Those, who have paid advance to Darshan, are now sitting with their fingers crossed, as they are apprehensive of the outcome of the ongoing murder case,” said a KFCC office bearer.

Incomplete projects

The project that Darshan finalised just before his arrest is a film produced by Telugu filmmaker Prasad Babu and directed by Srikanth Addala of Seethamma Vakkitlo Sirimalle Chelli and Narappa fame.

According to sources, the shooting for the film was meant to commence in September and wind up by December 2024. A major part of the film was supposed to be shot in London, and though the production team made all the arrangements, the schedule was deferred considering the uncertainty about Darshan’s case.

Darshan had also finalised a project with Surappa Babu, one of Karnataka's prominent producers. Babu, producer of ‘Kotigobba’ starring Sudeep recently revealed to the media that Darshan had cleared a one-line story narrated to him by a popular multi-lingual film director. Refusing to reveal the director’s name Babu said that Darshan had promised to discuss the story in detail, after his Bangkok visit.

Producers in a dilemma

Dashan also gave the nod to Shylaja Nag and B Suresh’s project. Tarun Sudheer was expected to direct the film.

Shylaja Nag said, “We announced the ‘D59’ film starring Darshan. It is a known fact that Darshan was essaying the character of Sindhura Lakshmana, a revolutionary Indian freedom fighter, engaged in the freedom struggle against the British colonial government of India."

A producer friend who had known him since childhood had also signed him up for an untitled film. They also invested money in Darshan’s new project. Yet another producer, who is in a tight spot, had signed Darshan for a big-budget film as they were friends.

The producer said that Darshan cannot be replaced as the script was written keeping the actor in mind.

M D Sridhar, another filmmaker had narrated two stories to Darshan just before he got arrested. Recently he told the media that he narrated the two stories to Darshan on the sets of ‘Devil’. The actor had hinted that he will have a detailed discussion after completion of ‘Devil’. Sridhar claimed that he had paid Darshan an advance amount for both projects.

Raghavendra Hegde too planned a mythological film with Darshan, and the ‘star actor’ had given him the green signal. Jogi Prem also had hinted about a project with Darshan to be made under KVN productions.

Likewise, People Media Factory, Raghunath Sogi, Mohan Natarajan had earlier announced their projects with Darshan.

According to a film producer, Darshan’s arrest is a big setback for producers. “But it is a black spot on the industry as everyone in the film industry is being seen in the same prism. This stigma is going to be there,” complained a producer on condition of anonymity.

The business of films

A film expert analysed the situation. “Just look at the economics involved here. Let us consider that, Darshan has taken advance of ₹2 to 3-crore from each one of the 14 projects, then it works out to around ₹30-crore,” he said.

“Moreover ‘Devil’ produced by Jayamma under Sri Jaimatha Combines and Vaishno Studios has already invested an approximate ₹20-crore on the film. In all, it looks like a ₹50-crore investment is stuck now. Producers, who banked on Darshan’s star status, are expected to pay up the huge interest on the funds borrowed from financiers,” he added.

Darshan’s ‘Shastry’ hit screen agains

In an interesting development, ‘Shastry’, a 2005 film starring Darshan is all set to hit the screens on Friday (July 12).

Speaking to The Federal, the distributor V M Shankar clarified that the re-release of ‘Shastry’ is no way connected to Darshan’s arrest.

“We had planned to re-release this film months ago. We are releasing ‘Shastry’ following requests from exhibitors, who are facing a dearth of films in the theatre. Incidentally, there are no new releases of Kannada films for this weekend,” he pointed out.

‘Shastry’ directed by P N Sathya and produced by Anaji Nagaraj was a box-office hit 19 years ago. It is about a medical student becoming an underworld don after he faces some unforeseen incidents in his life.

Meanwhile, there is a rush by filmmakers to register titles like 'D-Gang' (refers to Darshan’s nickname), 'Pattanagere shed' (where Renukaswamy was taken and killed) and 'Khaidi No 6106' (Darshan’s prisoner number at Parappana Agrahara prison).

However, KFCC sources said such “requests have all been rejected”.