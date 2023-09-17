The success of filmmakers in portraying Dalit sensibilities in the Indian cinema in recent years appears to have changed the dynamics of ‘star-centric’ trend and managed to raise critical questions about the representation of the oppressed and the minority castes on the silver screen.



The Kannada cinema, which took up daring themes and questioned the caste hegemony in the 1970s and the 1980s, has kept away from making films on the caste conflict in recent decades. For this, the general reason being attributed to by sensitive Kannada filmmakers is the ‘risk factor’, especially, when it comes to ensuring a return on their investments. Kambala Halli (2002), a Kannada film made by Senthilnathan Jambulingam on the Kambalapalli outrage in which seven Dalits were burnt to death by upper-caste Hindus, failed miserably at the box office. Mahars’ role in Bhima Koregaon Undeterred by the treatment meted out to films on Dalit issues, Nagashekar, a popular filmmaker, has mustered the courage to make a Kannada feature film on the historic battle of Bhima Koregaon. The film, titled Bhima Koregaon, delineates historical events that led to the defeat of a Peshwa army, led by Peshwa Baji Rao II, in Koregaon on January 1, 1818 battle between British Army and the Peshwas. Since then, Bhima Koregaon is associated with an important phase of Maratha history. The British forces, led by Captain Francis Staunton, with 500 soldiers from the Mahar (Dalit) community, defeated 28,000 warriors of the Peshwa and defended their position for nearly 12 hours, before the withdrawal of Peshwa troops. This battle attained a legendary stature for Dalits, who considered the win as a victory of the Mahars against the injustices perpetrated against them by the Peshwas for decades. A pillar, known as Vijay Sthamb (victory pillar), was installed by the East India Company in memory of those who fought for them in the battle. It is this pillar that thousands of Dalits come to pay their respects on January 1 every year. The multi-crore, multilingual project The poster of Bhima Koregaon, produced by Chalavadi Kumar, was launched in Bengaluru recently. Noted journalist and writer Sarju Katkar and filmmaker Chakravarthy Chandrachud are jointly writing the script for this ambitious multilingual film with multi-crore budget.

Nagashekar wants popular actor Sudeep to essay the role of Sidhnak Mahar of Mahar regiment and Deepika Padukone as female lead

Though the cast for the film has not been finalised, Nagashekar wants popular actor Sudeep to essay the role of Sidhnak Mahar of Mahar regiment and Deepika Padukone as female lead. “So far, we have not approached Sudeep and Deepika. But I kept Sudeep and Deepika in my mind when I dreamt of making Bhima Koregaon,” says Nagaeshekar in an exclusive interview with The Federal.

