Rs 50k for 1 night: Coldplay fever sends Navi Mumbai hotel rates soaring

British rock band Coldplay is set to enthral fans in Navi Mumbai with performances on January 18, 19, and 21 as part of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’. The concerts at DY Patil Stadium have caused a surge in hotel bookings, with most properties near the venue fully sold out says a report in the Hindustan Times.

Hotel aggregator apps indicate that the demand has pushed room prices to unprecedented levels. According to listings on MakeMyTrip, Courtyard by Marriott near the stadium in Nerul is fully booked. Rooms at the hotel are up for Rs 50,000 per night on January 19.

Nearby, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson is charging Rs 26,000 for a double room on January 18. Similarly, Fern Residency in Turbhe has listed rooms at Rs 21,000 for the same date.

On Agoda, prices skyrocketed further. A room for two at Courtyard by Marriott was priced at over Rs 88,000 for the night of January 18 for a while though now it is all sold out. Even in Bandra, several kilometres away, a night at the Taj Lands End was listed at nearly Rs 30,000.

Such inflated rates are usually seen during peak travel seasons or special occasions. This weekend, Coldplay’s concerts have spurred the surge.

The announcement of the band’s India tour in September 2024 created a frenzy, with tickets selling out within minutes on BookMyShow. The overwhelming response prompted Coldplay to add a third performance on January 21.

With fans travelling from across the country to attend the concerts, Navi Mumbai is buzzing with excitement. For those without confirmed accommodations, finding a room close to the venue may prove to be a major challenge.