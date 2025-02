Chiranjeevi's lighthearted wish for grandson to continue actor's legacy draws flak

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Megastar Chiranjeevi's lighthearted comments about his wish to have a grandson took an unexpected turn on Wednesday, with some social media users criticising his desire for a male child to continue the family lineage.

During a film event here on Tuesday night, when shown a photograph of himself with his granddaughters, Chiranjeevi jokingly remarked that he felt like "a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by several girls at home".

With a playful smile, he added, "I hope Charan (his actor-son Ram Charan) has a boy this time to carry forward our legacy. He adores his daughter, but I worry he might have another girl again. Lovely kids!" Ram Charan is currently blessed with a baby girl.

Some 'X' users took issue with the "mindset" of wishing specifically for a boy, while many others defended the veteran actor, noting that he did not demean his granddaughters in any way.

There was no immediate response from Chiranjeevi regarding the matter. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)