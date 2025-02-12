Chiranjeevi's lighthearted wish for grandson to continue actor's legacy draws flak
Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Megastar Chiranjeevi's lighthearted comments about his wish to have a grandson took an unexpected turn on Wednesday, with some social media users criticising his desire for a male child to continue the family lineage.
During a film event here on Tuesday night, when shown a photograph of himself with his granddaughters, Chiranjeevi jokingly remarked that he felt like "a ladies' hostel warden, surrounded by several girls at home".
With a playful smile, he added, "I hope Charan (his actor-son Ram Charan) has a boy this time to carry forward our legacy. He adores his daughter, but I worry he might have another girl again. Lovely kids!" Ram Charan is currently blessed with a baby girl.
Some 'X' users took issue with the "mindset" of wishing specifically for a boy, while many others defended the veteran actor, noting that he did not demean his granddaughters in any way.
There was no immediate response from Chiranjeevi regarding the matter. PTI