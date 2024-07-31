Chiranjeevi faces flak for pushing IndiGo employee aside at airport

Telugu actor and politician Chiranjeevi is now at the receiving end of social media users.

The 68-year-old actor is being slammed online for a video showing him pushing a fan aside as he tries to click a selfie with him. Though, his fans have dived in to defend him, social media users are not letting up on their attack on the ‘Bhola Shankar’ actor.

In the video, as Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are accompanied by airport ground personnel at the airport, an IndiGo Airlines staff gingerly approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie. The actor ignores him and when he still persists, the actor impatiently pushes him aside.

This is the second episode involving Telugu film stars, as earlier, actor Nagarjuna was castigated by social media users for similarly ignoring a fan or worse pushing them out of the way.

The Internet seemed divided as one section felt actors were usually tired after a long journey and were not in the mood for selfies. However, other users hit out at Chiranjeevi’s rude behaviour with fans at the airport.

One user justified his actions with: “The ground staff accompanying him asked the man to step aside. Isn’t it wrong of him to approach a man who just took a long flight and is accompanied by his family? There’s something called civic sense, because Chiranjeevi is a good person, he just nudged him.”

Another said caustically that it’s not like the actor travelled in economy like the rest of the people and that he must have flown business or first class or in a chartered flight.

Recently, Nagajurna’s bodyguard pushed a specially abled fan out of the way and this video went viral.

After he was shamed on the net, Nagarjuna apologised, claiming he didn’t see what happened at the airport. He also later met the fan and took a selfie with him and also admitted that it was his fault.

Chiranjeevi is hitting the gym to star in a fantasy drama, Malladi Vassishta’s 'Vishwambhara', with Trisha Krishnan as his co-star. He recently attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara and Surekha.