Chennai rapper Paal Dabba's 'Kaathu Mela' fever grips nation; Japs too love it

Chennai-based rapper Paal Dabba’s new number ‘Kaathu Mela’ is whipping up a stink, sorry storm, and how.

The jaunty song, 'Kaathu Mela' (which translates in Tamil as ‘Air Flow’), with its flippant lyrics starting off with the flow of air and smelly air, has gone completely viral. The 'Kaathu' (air) fever has caught on as scores of Instagram users are dancing to their own versions of the peppy, lively song.

If children and young men and women across India are seen matching their step to the typically energetic, fast-paced song; in far-away Japan, youngsters too seem smitten by it.

There’s one video where a young Japanese man dances to the Tamil song with a group of girls and boys.

North Indians and fans of 'Kaathu Mela' outside Tamil Nadu may not make head or tail of the Tamil lyrics except for a stray English word like a ‘biryani’ or a ‘mango bite’. That’s all they have to play with but that’s not stopping them from going crazy over it. 'Kaathu Mela', which has been sung and written by Paal Dabba, a rising star in the indie rap world and composed and produced by an Indian record producer, singer and songwriter via ThinkIndie, is trending big time. Young and old are grooving to the jaunty vibe of the rap number. The peppy music and dance video of the song, is set in a police station. The inspiration stemming from Paal Dabba having been once “caught by the police” for riding without a helmet.