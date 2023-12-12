The Federal

The arrest of CBFC Regional Officer K. Prashant Kumar throws a wrench into the release plans of more than 130 Kannada films; efforts underway to clear year-end rush

Muralidhara Khajane
12 Dec 2023

With the arrest of K. Prashant Kumar, Regional Officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the prospects of over 130 Kannada films scheduled for release in the next 15 days, and the coming months, have been affected. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoI&B) has so far not made any attempt to create an alternative mechanism in the absence of a Regional Officer to watch and certify films that are due for release.

