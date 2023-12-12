Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the Regional Officer of the CBFC, along with his two accomplices, allegedly for taking a bribe to issue a ‘censor’ certificate. Attempts by The Federal to contact and elicit clarification about the alternative arrangement in the Bengaluru Regional Office of the CBFC failed to yield results. However, a source there disclosed, “Since there is rush in the release of films in the year-end, the CBFC, as a practice, has set the cut-off date of November 15 to submit the films for getting the film certification for the past few years. Those who have applied will get the certification without any hassle.”

Surprisingly, the Kannada film fraternity seems to be having a soft corner for the Regional Officer, who was arrested by the CBI. The film industry is accusing middlemen of exploiting gullible producers and directors in the name of regional officers. Many former and present presidents of the Karnataka Film Chamber said that they had not received any complaint from any producer or director accusing the Regional Officer of seeking a bribe to issue the certificate.

Darshan’s Kaatera stuck in Censor

The absence of the Regional Officer of the CBFC has hit the release of many star-studded films, including Kaatera, produced by ace producer Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Tharun Sudhir. However, when contacted, Venkatesh told The Federal, “I have discussed the issue with MoI&B and the authorities have assured me of making alternative arrangements in the next two days.” Sources in Rockline Entertainments Private Limited disclosed that Kaatera will be released on December 29 as scheduled and there will be no hurdles for the screening.

Sources in the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) said that the process of issuing the CBFC certification came to a grinding halt from November 30 after the arrest of the officer concerned. Treasurer KFCC Ba. Ma. Harish told The Federal that the KFCC brought the issue to the notice of concerned authorities in MoI&B and appealed to form three teams of the CBFC members to watch the films and clear the backlog. The KFCC also brought the crisis in Kannada cinema to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He had directed the authorities to sort out the issue with the MoI&B. The Karnataka government is also doing its best.

The online facility

An online facility is in place for filmmakers to submit their application to get the CBFC certification. The only criterion is that they have to submit every supportive document sought in the application. There is no need to contact the Regional Officer personally to apply. But the Regional Officer is the only eligible authority to issue the CBFC certification, says sources in the CBFC.

Clarifying the rush of films in the year-end, an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Besides regular films, filmmakers who wanted to send their films to various international film festivals across the country will submit their applications.”

Earlier problems

The problem is not unusual for Kannada films. The Kannada film industry faced similar issues in 2008 and 2014. But the reasons are different. Every filmmaker wants to get his film certification by the year’s end. “The Regional Office of the CBFC had watched nearly eight films in just three days to issue a certificate as the yearend is also the cut-off date for award committees as well as subsidy committees. December 31 is the last date to send films for selection committees of state and national awards,” says sources.

“This is precisely why the number of films increases in the yearend,” B.G. Manjunath, the producer of Psychic, said. His film was scheduled for release in the second week of December. However, the suspension of the process of issuing certification forced him to postpone the release date.