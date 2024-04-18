Enid Blyton’s timeless tales, loved by generations around the world, are set to get a hilarious makeover at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi on April 20 (Saturday). Bumper Blyton, a hit parody performance from the UK directed by Jonah Fazel, is poised to take audiences in the capital down memory lane with its blend of wit, nostalgia, and interactive comedy. Two performances are scheduled: a family-friendly matinee at 4 pm and an evening show strictly recommended for adults at 7 pm. Tickets are available on BookMyShow and at the Habitat Programmes Desk.



The brainchild of Amy Cooke-Hodgson, known for her work on the West End hit Austentatious!, and Jonah Fazel, a BAFTA-winning theatre maker behind History Bombs, Bumper Blyton promises a night of laughter and lightheartedness. Besides Cooke-Hodgson and Jonah Fazel, the stellar cast comprises James Witt, Liz Peters, and Ed Zanders, all renowned comedy improvisation actors with accolades aplenty. Their collective talent guarantees an evening of top-notch entertainment and spontaneous laughter. With a keen eye for British cultural quirks, the show’s creators have transformed beloved classics like Famous Five, Malory Towers, and The Faraway Tree into a rib-tickling spectacle. ‘Edgy and replete with Britishisms’ Produced by Delhi-based theatre company Kaivalya Plays, Bumper Blyton’s arrival in India marks a major cultural collaboration. Reflecting on his personal connection to Enid Blyton’s works, Gaurav Singh Nijjer, the producer at Kaivalya Plays, says: “I grew up on the Famous Five books, and practically learned to read English with Enid Blyton, so when I first saw the Bumper Blyton comedy show at the Edinburgh Fringe festival on a trip to the UK, I couldn’t believe someone had come up with the idea to so perfectly poach all of the cliches and Britishisms that my friends and I used to laugh about. The show somehow manages to be edgy and nostalgic, and I knew that this was the perfect show to bring to my home theatre scene. I’m still laughing at some of the jokes, and I can’t wait for everyone here at home to enjoy it as much as I do.”

(from left) Poster of Bumper Blyton; Amy Cooke-Hodgson, Gaurav Singh Nijjer and Jonah Fazel

Director Fazel adds that initially he had no idea how well-loved Enid Blyton’s books were in India. “On a recent trip, I noticed every English language book store seemed to have a section of her books, and so many people’s views of us Brits seem to be based on them. I guess that’s why people presumed that we sit around all day munching on cucumber sandwiches and drinking tea with the Queen.. and they’d be right,” he quips.

