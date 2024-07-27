Bryan Adams, the iconic Canadian singer and guitarist, is set to ignite India once again with his ‘So Happy It Hurts’ World Tour. This highly anticipated musical extravaganza marks his return to Indian stages after a five-year hiatus. Presented and produced by SG Live in collaboration with EVA Live, the week-long tour promises an unforgettable journey through Adams’ unparalleled career.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on December 10, 2024, in the picturesque city of Shillong. It will then proceed to enthrall audiences in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13), and Bengaluru (December 16), culminating in a grand finale in Hyderabad on December 16, 2024. Specific venues for each city are yet to be announced, but fans can expect top-tier arenas and stadiums to host this iconic artist.

Ticket Sales and Categories

Presale tickets will be available exclusively to HSBC Visa credit cardholders starting August 4, 2024, offering them a chance to secure their seats before the general public. General ticket sales will commence on August 7, 2024, and will be accessible through the Zomato app. Ticket prices are expected to range from Rs 1,499 to Rs 19,999, catering to various budgets and preferences. Categories may include platinum, gold, silver, and lounge, each offering a unique concert experience.

What to Expect

Fans can anticipate a night filled with timeless hits and electrifying performances. Bryan Adams is known for his captivating stage presence and ability to connect with his audience. The setlist is likely to include chart-topping classics such as Summer of '69, Everything I Do (I Do It For You), Please Forgive Me, and many more. In addition, the tour may feature tracks from his latest and 15th studio album, So Happy It Hurts (2022), which was nominated for the Grammy Award.

The Legacy of Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams has cemented his status as a rock and roll legend with a career spanning over four decades. His music has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning him numerous awards and accolades. His return to India is a testament to his enduring popularity and the special connection he shares with Indian fans.

Bryan Adams’ early music, particularly on albums like Cuts Like a Knife and Reckless, showcased his hard rock roots with energetic guitar riffs and driving rhythms. Songs like Run to You and Somebody became instant anthems, capturing the spirit of youthful rebellion and the pursuit of love. However, Adams’ versatility as a songwriter truly shone through with his power ballads, such as Heaven, Everything I Do (I Do It For You), and Please Forgive Me. These emotional love songs, with their soaring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, became global hits and solidified his status as a romantic balladeer.