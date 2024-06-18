Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss

Famous Bollywood singer Alka Yagnik on Monday (June 17) revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss.

In a post on Instagram, she said this was precisely the reason why she was missing in action. She also said that this “sudden major setback” caught her unaware and that she is still coming to terms with it.



Alka shared a photo of herself along with a note on June 17 and requested for everyone's support and understanding. She also asked people to pray for her as she hopes to recalibrate.



Sharing the post, she wrote, “To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action (sic).”

“It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers (sic),” she added.



Alka also cautioned people against exposure to loud music and headphones. “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour (sic),” she explained.



Aged 58, Alka Yagnik is one of the renowned singers in Hindi film industry. She sang songs in movies like ‘Crew’ and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ this year.