‘Black’ on Netflix: Amitabh Bachchan hopes film instills strength, compassion among audience

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said that his 2005 film "Black" has started streaming on Netflix and he hopes the critically-acclaimed drama gives strength and compassion to the viewers.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, completed 19 years of its release today.

Based on the real-life story of Helen Keller, "Black" featured Rani Mukerji as a blind and deaf woman to whom Bachchan played the teacher, Debraj. It was produced by Applause Entertainment.

Bachchan made the announcement on X as he shared the trailer of the film on his official page.

"It's been 19 years since 'Black' released, and today we're celebrating its first ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion," the 81-year-old wrote in his post.

Mukerji said "Black" will always be a special film for her.

"Working with Amit uncle was one of the most memorable moments of my life... to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me. And of course, working with my favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 'Black' is, I believe, one of Sanjay's greatest works as a filmmaker," the actor said in a statement.

For his role in "Black", Bachchan went on to receive his second National Film Award for best actor. The movie won two more National Awards in best feature film in Hindi category and costume design for Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Bhansali's first web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will also premiere on Netflix this year. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)