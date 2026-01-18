Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale: Vijay Sethupathi to declare winner among Vikram, Divya, Sabri, Arora

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will conclude later today (January 18), with host Vijay Sethupathi set to announce the winner from among the four finalists—standup comedian Vikkals Vikram, TV actors Divya Ganesan and Sabarinathan, and Instagram influencer Arora Sinclair.

Drawing attention at Sunday's gala event, however, were not just the finalists. Kamrudin and VJ Paaru (Parvathy), who were sent away with red cards just two weeks back for violently shoving co-contestant Sandra Amy out of a car during a task, were invited to participate in the finale.

VJ Paaru and Kamrudin at the finale.

In a recent episode, Bigg Boss called out the names of all contestants one final time, including Paaru and Kamruddin. The moment drew applause from most housemates, except Divya and Arora, who refused to give a standing ovation.

Divya tipped to win as frontrunner

Speculation around the winner intensified ahead of the finale, with many viewers predicting Divya as the likely title-holder. If she wins, she would become only the second wildcard entrant to lift the trophy. The first such win came in Season 7, when Archana emerged victorious after entering the show midway.

Divya’s rise in the competition gained momentum after singer Gana Vinoth opted for a voluntary exit by taking the cash box of ₹18 lakh, a move that stunned both housemates and audiences. His exit marked one of the season’s major turning points.

Online discussions have largely centred on Divya and Arora as potential winners. Gana Vinoth, despite exiting early, remained one of the season’s most talked-about contestants, and his departure added to the show’s list of defining moments.

Host’s future also under watch

The finale has also prompted speculation about Vijay Sethupathi’s future as host. If he returns for the tenth season, it would mark his third consecutive season in the role. Sethupathi took over hosting duties after Kamal Haasan, who helmed the Tamil version ofof Bigg Boss from its launch in 2017 through its first seven seasons.

With multiple narratives converging, the Season 9 finale is expected to draw strong viewership as the show prepares to crown its next winner.