Big Girls Don’t Cry ventures into the often-trodden territory of coming-of-age narratives, but with a refreshing twist that places sisterhood at its heart. Set in a boarding school with rules that are less about discipline and more about conformity, the seven-part series is a realistic exploration of the struggles and triumphs of young girls faced with the challenges of adolescence: love, heartbreak and ambition.



Created by Nitya Mehra, who has previously been on-board on projects such as Made in Heaven and Baar Baar Dekho, it has been co-directed by her, alongside Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani, and features a predominantly female cast. We witness a woman directing women not through the lens of frivolity or caricatured sassiness, but with a profound understanding of the joys and pains intrinsic to the female experience.

As Kavya Yadav, portrayed by the subtle but affecting Vidushi, walks onto the all-girls Vandana Valley Girls School campus, she carries with her the eager anticipation of new beginnings and the promise of forging meaningful connections. Kavya is met not with a warm welcome, but with a barrage of rules and regulations. Her stoic expression belies the tumult of emotions brewing within as she absorbs the weighty expectations placed upon her shoulders. There’s prohibition on seemingly innocuous indulgences, like boys, maggi, chewing gum, or makeup. Adding to Kavya’s already challenging transition, her arrival at the canteen unveils a palpable atmosphere of hostility and entitlement, emblematic of the privilege she, as a scholarship recipient, lacks.

The suffocating constraints of conformity

Kavya is surrounded by six other girls, each with her own set of aspirations. While Noor Hassan (Afrah Sayed) eyes the coveted position of school captain, Leah Joseph aka Ludo (Avantika Vandanapu) is obsessed with excelling as the sports captain. An awkward and butterfingered Pluggy Rawat (Dalai), who has failed two times, is only concerned with losing her virginity. Roohi (Aneet Padda) and Jayshree Chetri or JC (Tenzin Lhakyila) are consumed by their entrepreneurial dreams of establishing a beauty business, while rebel-poet Dia Malik (Akshita Sood) defiantly defies authority with every fibre of her being.

There is an untold story behind the surface of each girl’s persona. Each of them grapples with their own battles. Ludo’s journey is marked by the internal conflict of coming to terms with her homosexuality, while Noor Hassan navigates the complexities of cultural identity, struggling with the weight of her surname in pursuit of a US visa. Meanwhile, JC and Roohi find themselves drawn to the same suitor, as amidst these personal trials, Kavya confronts the daunting task of forging connections with peers who may never comprehend the barriers she faces, ensnared by the invisible confines of their privilege.

Big Girls Don’t Cry sensitively navigates a whirlwind of emotions brewing in the hearts of young women: lust, love, jealousy, pride, and ambition.

Pooja Bhatt plays Anita Verma, the formidable principal of Vandana Valley. In an early scene, she challenges the students with the question, ‘Who are you?,’ seemingly urging them to carve out their identities. However, as the story unfolds, Mehra skillfully exposes the suffocating constraints of conformity imposed upon the girls by the institution — whose face and soul is Verma — rendering Bhatt’s question ironically pitiable. While Bhatt’s is a commanding presence among fresh faces, her character is reduced to a contemptuous antagonist, almost reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan from Mohabbatein (2000), who is too rigid in her ways to see the truth. Among the new actors, Zoya Hussain delivers a memorable performance as the drama teacher, adding subtle beauty to an otherwise understated role.

