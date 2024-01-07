The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is scheduled to be held from February 29 to March 7. With the Karnataka government officially announcing its decision to host the 15th edition of BIFFes, filmmakers have heaved a sigh of relief as it has dispelled the uncertainty over it. The festival, which was started in 2006, was accredited as an international film festival by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations, in 2022. In the preceding year, it was postponed due to the pandemic.



It requires a minimum of 300 days of preparation to organise any international festival. However, with only 51 odd days left, the Karnataka government and the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) are diligently working towards hosting BIFFes, which holds the distinction of being one of the five accredited international film festivals in the country. The other festivals in this league include the International Film Festival of India (IFFI-Goa), Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI-Mumbai), Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), and International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK-Kerala). Delay raises concern It requires a minimum of 300 days of preparation to organise any international festival. The delay in appointing an Artistic Director for the 15th edition, constituting the organising committee, and the absence of the head of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy have caused concern within the film fraternity regarding whether BIFFes will proceed as scheduled in the last week of February. However, the recent appointment of N. Vidyashankar as the Artistic Director, and the announcement of the festival dates by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (January 3), has eased the worries of the film fraternity. Nevertheless, organizing BIFFes within the remaining 55 days until the D-Day poses a challenge to Vidyashankar. 90th year of Kannada cinema The decision to host BIFFes from February 29 to March 7 coincides with the release anniversary of Kannada’s first talkie, Sati Sulochana, which hit theatres on March 3, 1934. The previous Basavaraj Bommai government designated March 3 as ‘World Kannada Cinema Day (Vishwa Kannada Cinema Dina)’ to commemorate the historic event. Incidentally Kannada cinema is celebrating its 90 years of existence on March 3. The state film industry has appealed to use turn this occasion into a celebration of Kannada cinema.

A still from Seyyed Morteza Fatemi’s Motherless (Iran), winner in the Asian Competition category at the BIFFes last year — along with Kamila Andini’s Before, Now & Then (above)

The opening ceremony of BIFFes is scheduled to take place in front of the Vidhana Soudha on February 29; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will distribute awards at the Banquet Hall on March 7. The government has allocated Rs 1.61 crore for hosting the grand film event and has assured additional funds if needed.

