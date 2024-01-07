The 15th edition of BIFFes will focus on films highlighting social harmony, gender equality, and inclusiveness; over 200 movies from more than 50 countries to be shown across 14 screens
The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is scheduled to be held from February 29 to March 7. With the Karnataka government officially announcing its decision to host the 15th edition of BIFFes, filmmakers have heaved a sigh of relief as it has dispelled the uncertainty over it. The festival, which was started in 2006, was accredited as an international film festival by the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations, in 2022. In the preceding year, it was postponed due to the pandemic.
With the Karnataka government and the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy (KCA) diligently working towards hosting BIFFes, which holds the distinction of being one of the five accredited international film festivals in the country. The other festivals in this league include the International Film Festival of India (IFFI-Goa), Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI-Mumbai), Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), and International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK-Kerala).
Delay raises concern
It requires a minimum of 300 days of preparation to organise any international festival. The delay in appointing an Artistic Director for the 15th edition, constituting the organising committee, and the absence of the head of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy have caused concern within the film fraternity regarding whether BIFFes will proceed as scheduled in the last week of February. However, the recent appointment of N. Vidyashankar as the Artistic Director, and the announcement of the festival dates by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday (January 3), has eased the worries of the film fraternity. Nevertheless, organizing BIFFes within the remaining 55 days until the D-Day poses a challenge to Vidyashankar.
90th year of Kannada cinema
The decision to host BIFFes from February 29 to March 7 coincides with the release anniversary of Kannada’s first talkie, Sati Sulochana, which hit theatres on March 3, 1934. The previous Basavaraj Bommai government designated March 3 as ‘World Kannada Cinema Day (Vishwa Kannada Cinema Dina)’ to commemorate the historic event. Incidentally Kannada cinema is celebrating its 90 years of existence on March 3. The state film industry has appealed to use turn this occasion into a celebration of Kannada cinema.
The opening ceremony of BIFFes is scheduled to take place in front of the Vidhana Soudha on February 29; Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will distribute awards at the Banquet Hall on March 7. The government has allocated Rs 1.61 crore for hosting the grand film event and has assured additional funds if needed.
According to N. Vidyashankar, the Artistic Director of BIFFes, films will be shown across 11 screens at Orion Mall in Rajaji Nagar. The festival also plans to showcase films by Kannada cine personalities, including Bhagavan, C. V. Shivashankar, Leelavathi, who passed away last year. Following the allegations that BIFFes was ‘saffronised’ by the BJP’s dispensation in the state, CM Siddaramaiah advised the organisers to promote themes of harmony, gender equality, awareness about the Constitution, and inclusiveness during the festival.
Over 200 films from 50 countries
Over 200 films from more than 50 countries will be screened across 14 screens, including 11 screens of Orion Mall and Karnataka Cinema Kalavidara Sangha. Over 10,000 delegates are expected to participate in the festival. The organising committee has decided to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines set by the government. Karnataka reported 296 Covid-19 cases and one death (in Mysuru) on January 1, with the test positivity rate standing at 5.9%.
Like its previous 14 editions, there will be competitive sections for Asian, Indian and Kannada cinema and winners will be rewarded with cash prizes during the closing ceremony. The festival will also host various sessions for academic interactions, discourses on various aspects of filmmaking and film appreciation through seminars, workshops, master classes for the benefit of film practitioners, discerning audiences and students of cinema. Through these events, BIFFes aims to enhance the knowledge and understanding of the medium of cinema as well as explore the historical milestones, features and trends in contemporary filmmaking.
Documentary films included
Films will also be screened under the categories of contemporary world cinema, country focus, Incredible India (films from little-known languages of the country, curated thematic films on human rights and values, retrospectives, homages and remembrances). “However, there will be a special section for documentary films,” Vidyashankar told The Federal. Is it possible to organise the festival in just 55 days? “We will do our best to provide the cinebuffs with the finest cinema content, without making any compromise on the quality of the films,” he added.