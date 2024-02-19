BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone wows audience in a shimmery Sabyasachi saree
The Bollywood actress presented the award for the Best Film Not in the English Language to director Jonathan Glazer for the Polish historical drama 'The Zone of Interest'
Deepika Padukone brought some glitzy desi glamour to the BAFTA Awards 2024 held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (February 18). The Bollywood actress presented the award for the Best Film Not in the English Language.
Director Jonathan Glazer won the award for his incredible work in the Polish historical drama The Zone of Interest. The other films that were nominated in the category were Anatomy of a Fall, 20 Days in Mariupol, Society of the Snow, and Past Lives.
Social media was abuzz with posts about the actress’ elegant look as she came on stage adorned in a silver and golden shimmery saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee covered with intricate sequin work and a matching backless blouse with strappy sleeves. Many went gaga over Deepika’s appearance and her presentation, complimenting the combination of “simplicity and sparkling elegance” as mesmerising.
Deepika is seen presenting the BAFTA Award in a viral video, “The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are …. And the BAFTA goes to The Zone of Interest.”
Deepika joined other big names like Idris Elba, Dua Lipa, Hugh Grant, and Andrew Scott in presenting the awards.
This isn’t the first time that Deepika has been invited to do the honours on the international stage. Last year, she was given a similar privilege at the Oscars when she introduced the song “Nattu Nattu” from the sensational box office hit RRR.