BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone wows audience in a shimmery Sabyasachi saree

Deepika Padukone brought some glitzy desi glamour to the BAFTA Awards 2024 held at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (February 18). The Bollywood actress presented the award for the Best Film Not in the English Language.

Director Jonathan Glazer won the award for his incredible work in the Polish historical drama The Zone of Interest. The other films that were nominated in the category were Anatomy of a Fall, 20 Days in Mariupol, Society of the Snow, and Past Lives.