'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' animated series to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17

Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) Animated series "Baahubali: Crown of Blood", a prequel to S S Rajamouli's two blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on May 17, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Created by Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan of "The Legend of Hanuman" fame, the show promises to take the audiences into an animated world of "Baahubali" to experience an untold story of epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, conflict and heroism, a press release said.

Rajamouli started the franchise with 2015's "Baahubali: The Beginning", which starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Tamannaah Bhatia and released in 2015. The movie broke many records with its box office collection, emerging as the first South Indian film to gross over Rs 650 crore worldwide.

It was followed by the second part, titled "Baahubali: The Conclusion" and released in 2017.

"Baahubali: Crown of Blood" will follow a story where Baahubali and Bhallaladeva will join hands to protect the great kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne against its greatest threat, the mysterious warlord known only as Raktadeva, according to the official plotline.

A Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks production, the animated show is produced by Rajamouli, Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda. It is directed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John.

Rajamouli said he is "extremely happy to bring the story in animated format".

“The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to the same. However, there’s so much more to explore, and that’s where 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' comes into the picture. This story will reveal for the first time many unknown twists in the lives of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva and a dark secret long forgotten as the two brothers must save Mahishmati", he added.

Prabhas, who starred in the titular role in the movies, said the show will explore an important chapter in Baahu’s and Bhalla’s life.

"It’s an exciting time that Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are going to come together in this unseen chapter of Baahubali’s journey. 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is a chapter that takes place before the story in the film franchise... I cannot wait to watch this new chapter in Baahubali’s journey," the actor said.

Dagubatti, who played Bhallaladeva in the movies, said he is excited to see the legacy of the franchise being continued with animated storytelling format.

"This new chapter of Baahubali and Bhallaladeva’s life will unfold many more mysteries of the Baahubali world. I am thrilled that S S Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, Disney+Hotstar, Arka Mediaworks and Graphic India are bringing this new chapter of Baahubali’s world in an animated format that will introduce the world of Baahubali to the fans and newer audiences in an exciting way," he added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)