At the 2024 Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s resounding win for Oppenheimer (2023) is not just about the triumph of the individual and the charismatic director. It also marks the victory of a very complex yet delicious grammar of filmmaking that he has carved out meticulously over the years since he ventured into this medium of storytelling, constantly exploring concepts that drive his curiosity. A year before he burst on the scene with his first film, Following (1998), a neo-noir 16 mm black-and-white crime thriller about a young writer who trails strangers through the streets of London and soon finds himself entangled in the underworld, he made a short film, Doodlebug — a captivating caricature of a man hunting for a troublesome bug in his squalid apartment. Confused and agitated, he tries to chase and whack the bug with his shoe.



Nolan’s fascination with the concept of time, visual manipulation, experiential contortion, existentialism and a thirst to sculpt the perfect audio-visual thrill was clearly evident in the short film. The form he developed over the years soon gathered a cult following among the youth of multiple generations all over the world and this awe has been accumulating ever since. The singular fact that he plays around with concepts of science in many of his films is something that invites the curious eye of the inquisitive thinker. A style that invites speculation and intrigue makes the perfect Nolan film. As we walk into the theatre to grab the seat for a Christopher Nolan film, we are prepared to submit with intention and the mindful attention of a 6th grade student sitting in a class taught by his favourite teacher.

The interplay between memory, space and time

The field of science attempts to understand the how and the why of the phenomena that we come across in the natural world around us. The questions we ask and how we interact with the world inform us about its nature. There is also the urge to explore, navigate and an impending hope to express occurrences of the ‘human’ world in a more personal, experiential format. In other words, a phenomenological approach, where the strict rules of science are paused to make way for what the artist has interpreted or learnt from the world, becomes inevitable. The fragments of curiosity lie hidden like a diaphanous cloud and slowly emerges as the filmmaker proceeds to answer his own questions through films.

Following was an attempt at understanding social constructs and how the individual loses his way within an established and frail society through a constant search for something. This is where Nolan ventured into understanding the portrayal of humans as desperate pawns navigating the crises of life in the most vulnerable ways, unable to understand why they ‘follow’ someone. The film made for an intriguing watch and soon the Nolan style of curating a thrill blossomed. The most arduous task for a filmmaker or a writer is the righteous construction of human experience while retaining the logic and unnerving possibilities that keep the wheels rolling.

The concept of time is always something that all of us imbibe naturally. The sun rises and sets, the day turns to night. The clock keeps us on our schedule and gets us on the right train to the right destination, provided we remember that we have a train to catch. This interplay between memory, space and time through the use of technology, which shapes our perception of the world, is in a constant state of flux. Nolan’s next film Memento (2000), adapted from his brother Jonathan Nolan’s short story ‘Memento Mori’, explored memory, space and time through the protagonist’s gaze. The only technology that helps him navigate his memories is a polaroid camera. The non-linear cut of the film ushered in a brave style of storytelling by letting a character’s ailment affect the sequence of events within a screenplay.

Inception (2010) explored the possibility of understanding dreams as a gateway to changing decisions, informed by memory, affected by the elasticity of time and convoluted by environmental triggers.

Steadily, Nolan began to unpack the seeds of curiosity he had carried all along, deciding to study them separately. He explored themes of guilt and moral tendencies when directing Al Pacino and Robin Williams in the crime thriller Insomnia (2002). Building upon a strong foundation of human narratives, usually dark and ominous in nature, he then directed Batman Begins (2005) and The Prestige (2006), entering the realm of the popular action psychological-thriller genre. His passionate love for geometry, technology and action is evident in the way he unleashed a mastery through his most riveting action film which still gives goosebumps to every Nolan fan in the world to this day, The Dark Knight (2008). Through a highly stylized, hot-headed yet vulnerable Batman, he unlocked a new fan following among the world of comic book readers by bringing in a sense of neo-realism to an already fantasized world where a maniacal Joker wreaks havoc in the world.

