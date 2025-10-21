Asrani's death: PM Modi remembers Sholay actor as truly versatile artist

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of actor Govardhan Asrani, remembering him as a truly versatile artist who entertained audiences across generations.

Asrani, 84, breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Govardhan Asrani Ji. A gifted entertainer and a truly versatile artist, he entertained audiences across generations," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"He particularly added joy and laughter to countless lives through his unforgettable performances. His contribution to Indian cinema will always be cherished. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

A veteran of more than 300 films spanning over five decades, Asrani portrayed unforgettable characters in "Sholay", "Namak Haram" and "Guddi", and was known for his comic timing. PTI

