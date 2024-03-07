The 19th edition of the Asian Women’s Film Festival, organised by the International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT), begins in New Delhi on Thursday (March 7). About 50 odd films across genres from 20 countries will be screened over three days at the C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium in India International Centre’s Main Block, including a specially curated section of short films from Iran.



A seminar entitled ‘The once and future of Documentary’ will also be held to initiate a conversation on archiving at a time when everything has a digital afterlife, with a spotlight on women film collectives. Besides, a three-day workshop, ‘Balancing Acts' — on balancing storytelling and messaging for content creators from diverse backgrounds, including young women from tribal areas, urban poor communities and film school students will also be held. There will be participants from Nepal attending the workshops.

Films that make us laugh and cry The opening film, The Siren by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, is centred on the human cost of war, especially important for our times. Besides, as always, renowned filmmakers from all over the world and India will present their films, including iconic names like Mai Masri (from Lebanon, with her film Frontiers of Dreams and Fears), Shin Su Won (South Korea, with Homage and Amrita David (France, with Towards Tenderness). Additionally, there will be two exhibitions, ‘Daastan-e-Rafoo’ by Rafooghar and ‘Let’s Teach Through Stories’ by Alka Hingorani, member IAWRT Chapter India. As a special treat Alliance Francaise New Delhi is organizing an all-women concert at the India Habitat Centre (Stein Auditorium) to mark International Women’s Day on March 9.

A still from Frontiers of Dreams and Fears by Mai Masri

Bina Paul, IAWRT Board member, and the Festival Director, and Anitha Balachandran, Treasurer IAWRT Chapter India, have designed and illustrated all the artwork for the festival. A Masterclass with acclaimed Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri, known for 3000 Nights (2015), Yaumiyat Beirut: haqa’eq wa akadheeb wa (2006) and 33 Days (2007), and an upskilling session as a conversation on editing between Amrita David (France) and Jabeen Merchant (India) are the other important highlights. A conversation on gender, consent and law will be coordinated by Anjali Monterio, Member International Board with Madhu Mehra, (PLD) and Shabani Hassanwalla, to explore consent in a holistic manner. Ms. Susan Jane Ferguson, Country Head, UN Women, will deliver the keynote address.

