The opening film, The Siren by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, is centred on the human cost of war; women filmmakers from all over the world to present their films
The 19th edition of the Asian Women’s Film Festival, organised by the International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT), begins in New Delhi on Thursday (March 7). About 50 odd films across genres from 20 countries will be screened over three days at the C. D. Deshmukh Auditorium in India International Centre’s Main Block, including a specially curated section of short films from Iran.
A seminar entitled ‘The once and future of Documentary’ will also be held to initiate a conversation on archiving at a time when everything has a digital afterlife, with a spotlight on women film collectives. Besides, a three-day workshop, ‘Balancing Acts' — on balancing storytelling and messaging for content creators from diverse backgrounds, including young women from tribal areas, urban poor communities and film school students will also be held. There will be participants from Nepal attending the workshops.
Films that make us laugh and cry
The opening film, The Siren by Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi, is centred on the human cost of war, especially important for our times. Besides, as always, renowned filmmakers from all over the world and India will present their films, including iconic names like Mai Masri (from Lebanon, with her film Frontiers of Dreams and Fears), Shin Su Won (South Korea, with Homage and Amrita David (France, with Towards Tenderness). Additionally, there will be two exhibitions, ‘Daastan-e-Rafoo’ by Rafooghar and ‘Let’s Teach Through Stories’ by Alka Hingorani, member IAWRT Chapter India. As a special treat Alliance Francaise New Delhi is organizing an all-women concert at the India Habitat Centre (Stein Auditorium) to mark International Women’s Day on March 9.
Bina Paul, IAWRT Board member, and the Festival Director, and Anitha Balachandran, Treasurer IAWRT Chapter India, have designed and illustrated all the artwork for the festival. A Masterclass with acclaimed Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri, known for 3000 Nights (2015), Yaumiyat Beirut: haqa’eq wa akadheeb wa (2006) and 33 Days (2007), and an upskilling session as a conversation on editing between Amrita David (France) and Jabeen Merchant (India) are the other important highlights. A conversation on gender, consent and law will be coordinated by Anjali Monterio, Member International Board with Madhu Mehra, (PLD) and Shabani Hassanwalla, to explore consent in a holistic manner. Ms. Susan Jane Ferguson, Country Head, UN Women, will deliver the keynote address.
“The Asian Women’s Film Festival is now two decades old. Conceived as part of The Asia Project of the India International Centre, it has grown from a simple half-day event to its present form and stature! Held annually to mark International Women’s Day, it gives women of Asian origin from different parts of the world a platform to showcase their creativity. For three days, the world comes to the Asian Women’s Film Festival. An eclectic space, it showcases films across genres. Films which make us laugh and cry. Films which make us happy and sad. Most importantly, films which make us think and reflect. Differing and at times opposing views share screen space as they represent different cultures, languages, nationalities, political beliefs and worldviews,” Aaradhana Kohli, Managing Trustee, IAWRT Chapter India, told The Federal.
The power of films, and feminism
The festival is organised in collaboration with the India International Centre, Delhi Tourism, Sher-Gil Sundaram Arts Foundation, French Embassy in India and multiple partners. The Ambassador of France in India, Thierry Mathou, will also be in attendance.
Shikha Jhingan and Anitha Balachandran will conduct a curated screening session “Roll Sound” on the use of sound in cinema. A discussion on “Gender, Consent and the Law” in association with the Partners for Law in Development (PLD) will be conducted. The festival will also feature discussion forums and Q&A sessions with visiting filmmakers from across the country. Registration for the festival is free. All details are available here. IAWRT is a not-for-profit professional organization of women working in electronic and allied media. It is in consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). IAWRT Chapter India organizes conferences, film festivals, and other allied activities. It also offers scholarships for professional advancement and grants for research projects.
“The power of films and feminism in convergence with technology and education define the three-day event. Like all Indian festivals, this too becomes a celebration. A celebration of creativity. Films, exhibitions, discussions, and workshops, allow media aspirants to meet master filmmakers. Highly acclaimed filmmakers from all over the world and a well-informed audience come together to deliberate on the art and craft of filmmaking,” added Kohli.