Asha Bhosle remains ‘critical’; PM Modi wishes for her speedy recovery

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, reportedly remains in a critical condition.

The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening “She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition,” PTI quoted sources as saying.

Bhosle’s family has not issued an official statement on her health.

Praying for speedy recovery: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 12) expressed deep concern over her health and wished for her speedy recovery.

“Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery,” Modi said in a post on X.