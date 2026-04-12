Asha Bhosle remains ‘critical’; PM Modi wishes for her speedy recovery
Legendary singer admitted to Breach Candy after after suffering a cardiac arrest due to extreme exhaustion and pulmonary complications
Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, reportedly remains in a critical condition.
The 92-year-old singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Saturday evening “She is in the ICU. She remains in critical condition,” PTI quoted sources as saying.
Bhosle’s family has not issued an official statement on her health.
Praying for speedy recovery: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 12) expressed deep concern over her health and wished for her speedy recovery.
“Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery,” Modi said in a post on X.
On Saturday, Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai took to Instagram to share details about Bhosle’s health.
“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively,” she wrote.
Also read: Sinking career, Asha Bhosle's advice: Adnan Sami on why he left Pakistan
A career spanning eight decades
Bhosle, the younger sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, has recorded over 12,500 songs in different languages over a career spanning eight decades, lending her voice to leading ladies from Meena Kumari, Madhubala and Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and South stars like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.
Among her most memorable songs are Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar, In Ankhon Ki Masti, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Duniya Mein Logon Ko, and Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main.
In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ASHA@90: Live in concert, in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.
(With agency inputs)