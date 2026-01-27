Arijit Singh says he is quitting playback singing; fans in shock

In a move that has shaken the music world, renowned Indian playback singer Arijit Singh has announced that he will no longer take on new playbackassignments. In a social media post late Tuesday (January 27) night, the ace said he is calling it off, thanking fans for their support over the years and calling his journey “wonderful”.

Interestingly, only two days ago, he was awarded Padma Sri.

In his statement, Singh clarified that while he is stepping away from new film singing projects, he will finish pending work and continue making music independently. The announcement has triggered widespread reactions from fans and industry peers, underscoring the impact of one of Bollywood’s most beloved voices.

Arijit Singh is one of India’s most influential playback singers, known for his emotive voice and versatility across genres. Rising to prominence in the early 2010s, he has delivered numerous chart-topping songs in Hindi cinema and regional languages, earning multiple national and film awards

His post said, "Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey." (sic)