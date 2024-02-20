‘Anupamaa’ actor Rituraj Singh passes away at 59

Rituraj Singh, one of the most popular actors on Indian television, passed away following a cardiac arrest on Monday (February 19) night.

Singh was 59. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Singh was known for his performances in popular television shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Laado 2: Veerpur Ki Mardani, Beintehaa, Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, among others.

He also appeared in several films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and was a familiar face in OTT shows too. He appeared in supporting roles in OTT shows such as Bandish Bandits, Made in Heaven, and Indian Police Force.

He was reportedly dealing with health conditions related to the stomach and had to be hospitalized recently. Actor Amit Behl told news agency PTI, “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest.”

Behl said he learnt of the death from actor Pallavi Joshi.

