'Annapoorani' controversy: Nayanthara apologises, pens 'Jai Shri Ram' note

Actor Nayanthara on Thursday (January 18) apologised after her film Annapoorani was accused of hurting Hindu sentiments.

In a post titled “Jai Shri Ram” and with “Om” symbol on top, on her Instagram account, Nayanthara said that she and her team never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

“In our sincere attempt to share a positive message, we may have inadvertently caused hurt. We did not expect the removal of a censored film, previously showcased in theatres, from the OTT platform. My team and I never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments and we understand that the gravity of this issue. Being someone who wholly believes in God and frequently visits temples across the country, it is the last thing I would intentionally do. To those whose feelings we’ve touched, I extend my sincere and heartfelt apologies,” Nayanthara wrote.

“The intention behind 'Annapoorni' was to uplift and inspire, not to cause distress Over the last two decades, my journey in the film industry has been guided with a singular intention – To spread positivity & foster learning from one another,” she added.

Annapoorani was removed from OTT platform Netflix after backlash.