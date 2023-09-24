AMR RameshEven after 19 years since his death, the notorious forest brigand Koose Munisamy Veerappan remains an enigma to the outside world, particularly to the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Several thriller writers and filmmakers with some expertise have continuously been trying to document and portray the mysterious life of the elusive forest lord.



Even as Selvamani Selvaraj’s four-episode documentary, The Hunt for Veerappan, currently streaming continues to be binge-watched, AMR Ramesh, known for his realistic films like Cyanide (2006) and Attahasa (2013), is adding the finishing touches to his multi-lingual 20-episode web series, Veerappan: Hunger for Killing. His end: Still a mystery The end of Veerappan, a backward Tamil Padiyachi who became a sandalwood smuggler, ivory poacher, killer, and sadist, is still a mystery to the outside world. The kidnapping of Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar and Veerappan’s subsequent killing by the Tamil Nadu Special Task Force (STF) is an unsolved puzzle till date, with crime/thriller writers and filmmakers offering their own theories, fed by police and the STF. This is precisely why audiences watch every film on Veerappan with curiosity.

AMR Ramesh during shooting of Veerappan: Hunger for Killing

In non-fiction filmmaking, the toughest challenge is to avoid misrepresenting reality. Equally difficult is the task of fictionalizing Veerappan, who, in his later years, assumed an Osama-like persona — devilish in his daring, feared for his chilling acts of terror, a Robin Hood to a select few, politically manipulated by various factions, and almost impossible to catch. Many find it hard to believe that he was actually shot dead. Several theories and speculations around him still float around. During a conversation with this writer, Muthulakshmi, Veerappan’s widow, remarked that only a Hollywood director, impartial in his approach and free from social or political bias, could portray her husband accurately, in flesh and blood.



Films and web series on Veerappan In 1991, it was Kannada filmmaker Ravindranath, who attempted a film about Veerappan when the bandit was still alive. Later reports suggested that Veerappan had a hearty laugh after watching the film about himself. Surprisingly, he grew to appreciate the performance of Devaraj, who portrayed his character. In 2007, Makkal TV, a Tamil channel, aired Santhanakadu as a series. However, it was AMR Ramesh who claimed to offer a ‘near-authentic’ portrayal in the Kannada film Attahasa, which was subsequently dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil. In Tamil, it was titled Vana Yuddham (Forest War). Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also produced Killing Veerappan in 2016, based on Operation Cocoon devised by the STF to eliminate Veerappan.

A still from the web series

The most recent addition is The Hunt for Veerappan, a docuseries by Selvamani Selvaraj, which premiered on Netflix on August 4. AMR Ramesh’s Veerappan: Hunger for Killing is set for release by the end of this year.

