Amitabh Bachchan turns 83; wishes pour in from fans and co-stars

Hundreds of fans gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa on Saturday (October 11) for the legendary actor’s 83rd birthday, turning the lanes of Juhu into a sea of posters and placards.

The superstar kept his date with his fans, something he does every Sunday too. “I give and express my love and gratitude to all that wish me for the DAY of the 11th October 2025 .. and am overwhelmed by your grace and sincerity,” Bachchan wrote on his official blog.

At 5 pm, the actor emerged out of his residence and greeted scores of fans, some of whom came dressed as his most famous on-screen characters. Others held up life-size cutouts and banners bearing his image and famous dialogues.

Memories of ‘madness’

A fan, wearing a shirt which read “Wishing you bestest 83rd”, called Bachchan a living legend. Another fan said, “I have been a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan sir since I was four or five years old. No one can match him, and no one ever will,” and rattled off a list of favourites — Deewar, Trishul, Zanjeer, Mukaddar Ka Sikandar, Sharabi, Kabhi Kabhie, and Silsila.

“I used to bunk classes just to watch his movies. There was madness then, and there still is. Sir should get Bharat Ratna. It is very sad that he hasn’t yet. I request the government to honour our living legend soon,” he added.

“I come here every year. We distribute laddus and cut cakes. I’ve been coming for 15 years and have met him 40 times,” said another long-time follower. “I perform dance programmes in his name and do social work too — it’s my way of spreading the joy that he inspires.”