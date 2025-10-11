Amitabh Bachchan turns 83; wishes pour in from fans and co-stars
Hundreds gather outside Jalsa with posters and placards for the legendary actor; superstar keeps his date with fans, greets them in the evening
Hundreds of fans gathered outside Amitabh Bachchan’s residence Jalsa on Saturday (October 11) for the legendary actor’s 83rd birthday, turning the lanes of Juhu into a sea of posters and placards.
The superstar kept his date with his fans, something he does every Sunday too. “I give and express my love and gratitude to all that wish me for the DAY of the 11th October 2025 .. and am overwhelmed by your grace and sincerity,” Bachchan wrote on his official blog.
At 5 pm, the actor emerged out of his residence and greeted scores of fans, some of whom came dressed as his most famous on-screen characters. Others held up life-size cutouts and banners bearing his image and famous dialogues.
Memories of ‘madness’
A fan, wearing a shirt which read “Wishing you bestest 83rd”, called Bachchan a living legend. Another fan said, “I have been a die-hard fan of Amitabh Bachchan sir since I was four or five years old. No one can match him, and no one ever will,” and rattled off a list of favourites — Deewar, Trishul, Zanjeer, Mukaddar Ka Sikandar, Sharabi, Kabhi Kabhie, and Silsila.
“I used to bunk classes just to watch his movies. There was madness then, and there still is. Sir should get Bharat Ratna. It is very sad that he hasn’t yet. I request the government to honour our living legend soon,” he added.
“I come here every year. We distribute laddus and cut cakes. I’ve been coming for 15 years and have met him 40 times,” said another long-time follower. “I perform dance programmes in his name and do social work too — it’s my way of spreading the joy that he inspires.”
Family, co-stars wish actor
Wishes poured in for the veteran actor from across the film industry, too, with colleagues, co-stars, and admirers celebrating the icon’s towering legacy.
Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share a warm birthday greeting, posting a picture with the cinema icon. “Happy birthday nana,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
Prabhas, Bachchan’s co-star from Telugu hit Kalki 2898 AD, also extended his greetings through Instagram stories. “It’s a privilege to witness your legacy and work alongside you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, sir, happy happy happy birthday,” the actor said.
Ajay Devgn, who shared screen space with Bachchan in Runway 34, recalled directing him in the movie. “The toughest task was saying ‘cut’ when sir delivered a shot,” Devgn wrote alongside a still from the movie.
Legacy that inspires
Actor Kriti Sanon shared a photograph with Bachchan, saying, “Happiest birthday, sir! Your legacy, talent and warmth continue to inspire us all.”
Shilpa Shetty wished the veteran actor “happiness, success and great health above all”, while Sonam Kapoor shared a photo of Bachchan and simply captioned, “Happy Birthday Amit uncle.”
Veteran actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to Bachchan with a collage of his iconic film stills, saying he has “immense respect” for the star.
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan also joined in, sharing a picture with the caption, “Happy birthday legend.”
An artistry to celebrate
Filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Mohit Suri also sent their best wishes to the senior actor. Sircar, who collaborated with Bachchan on Piku and Gulabo Sitabo, expressed deep gratitude for the actor’s influence on his career.
“I think his participation in my life has been extraordinary. Without him I wouldn’t have been where I am today. I’m really fortunate that he agreed to work with me. Best wishes to him. I’m grateful he came into my life,” Sircar told news agency PTI.
Suri, who began his career assisting on Bachchan’s 2004 movie Aetbaar, said he remains in awe of the veteran’s artistry.
“Happy birthday, sir. You are just one more year younger for all of us in our hearts. I had the fortune of assisting him in a film, and it was the most eye-opening experience for me. I don’t know if there’s any director who hasn’t wished to direct Amitabh Bachchan. I would be honoured to do something with him,” Suri said.
(With agency inputs)