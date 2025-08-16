Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek for IFFM best actor award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan showered praise on his son Abhishek Bachchan after he won the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), calling him the “pride and honour of the family.”

Abhishek was recognised for his performance in I Want to Talk at the festival, which began on Thursday (August 14) and will conclude on August 24.

Also Read: Speculations are untruths without verifications: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh praises Abhishek

On Saturday (August 16), Amitabh shared pictures of Abhishek on his personal blog, one showing him holding the award, and another featuring him on a magazine cover.

"The happiest Father in the entire Universe. Abhishek, you are the pride and honour of the family. You carry forward the legacy Dada ji created, with courage, hard work, and consistency, never giving in. Your spirit says, 'the more you pull me down, the stronger I’ll rise, with my work, and taller still,'" Amitabh wrote.

He further added, "It took you time, but you never gave up. You’ve shown the world your worth on your own merit. Being named the first artist in Melbourne is a recognition like no other — no father could ask for a greater gift."

Also Read: How Rekha made Amitabh Bachchan, the angry young man, desirable

Proud father

The veteran actor also reflected how he was once criticised for publicly praising his son.

"Years ago, when I spoke with pride about one of your performances, some mocked me, calling it shameless self-promotion. Their sneers have now been silenced by respect and applause," he recalled.

Concluding his note, Amitabh wrote, "Winning is the ultimate answer to every chain that binds. The price of victory is high, but so are its rewards. Abhishek, you’ve just proven that… with all my love, a very proud father and family."

(With inputs from agencies)