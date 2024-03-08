Amid rumours of a split, Nayanthara posts cosy family picture with husband Shivan

Amid stories circulating about their divorce, Nayanthara significantly shared a cosy family picture with husband Vignesh Shivan and twin sons Uyir and Ulagam, on her Instagram post.

In the picture, Nayanthara and her family, who seem to be inside an aircraft, can be seen holding a son, while Vignesh obligingly poses with another son on his lap.

The 'Annapoorani' actress, who dropped a string of heart emojis with the post, captioned the picture: "Travelling with my boys after so long."

Nayanthara's post seems to be aimed at scotching widespread speculation of a divorce from her husband.

Vignesh and Nayanthara, who fell in love when they collaborated on 'Naan Rowdy Dhaan', and got married in June 2022 with who's who in south industry attending, have not spoken out about the divorce rumours.

But the rumours started when Nayanthara started to unfollow Vignesh on Instagram a couple of days ago. Though, she again started to follow him a few days later, she dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram page leaving her fans all agog with curiousity.

Her "Ummm...I'm lost!" comment on Instagram got her fans all anxious. But on March 8, she posted a video ad for Slice, and captioned it, "I was and still am lost in the messy experience of having Slice!"

Valentine's Day posts

On Valentine's Day, the couple shared posts for each other. Nayanthara posted pictures with her twin sons Uyir and Ulagam and she captioned the post, "I love you, my Uyir. I love you, my Ulagam. Thank you for making my Valentine's Day the best ever."

In his Valentine’s day post, Shivan had written, "10 years of 9. Happy Valentine's Day to every one of you who believes in love. A decade with my Thangam. From you being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir and Ulagam becoming you and me. Blessed to have come a long way with so much of moments to cherish in our old age and for the next births to come. Love you so much."