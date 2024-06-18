Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is now set to release on December 6

Mumbai, Jun 19 (PTI) Allu Arjun's much-awaited movie "Pushpa 2: The Rule" has a new release date and will now hit the theatres worldwide on December 6, the makers have announced.

Directed by Sukumar, "Pushpa 2: The Rule" is a sequel to Arjun's "Pushpa 1: The Rise", which had turned out to be a huge blockbuster in the country after its release in December 2021.

In a post on X on Monday evening, production banner Mythri Movie Makers shared the new release date of the movie, which was earlier slated for come in cinemas on August 15.

"We intend to give you the best. The wait increases for a memorable experience on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DECEMBER 2024. His rule will be phenomenal. His rule will be unprecedented," the studio posted along with a brand new poster.

Mythri Movie Makers also released a statement, explaining the reason behind postponing the release of the film.

"'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time.

"However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024," the studio.

The company said the decision was made in the best interests of the "film, the audience, and all stakeholders".

"Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality," the statement added.

The studio has so far released a teaser of the film as well as two songs -- "Pushpa Pushpa" and "Sooseki" -- and it said the "overwhelming response" across all languages has been "heartening".

"We promise to deliver a film that you will truly love. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audiences and our partners worldwide for their unwavering support. The media and film industries have also been incredibly supportive.

"'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will now be released worldwide on December 6th, 2024. We are committed to giving you the best, and you will see only the best in cinemas," the statement concluded.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, "Pushpa: The Rise" depicted the rise of a low wage labourer (Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The first part had set up a clash between Arjun's titular character and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil's menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)