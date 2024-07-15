Allu Arjun's next to be with 'Jailer' director Nelson Dilipkumar?

After ‘Jawan’ director Atlee stepped out of the frame, another south Indian powerhouse director Nelson Dilipkumar is all set to work with Allu Arjun.

According to industry sources, Nelson has already got the nod for his script from the ‘Pushpa’ actor and has to wrap up his ‘Jailer 2’ before his film with the Telugu star gets off the ground.

After 'Jailer’s success, Nelson met Allu Arjun in Hyderabad and narrated his script. It had an interesting story with a unique backdrop and is full of action and entertainment.

Sources said that the Telugu actor who is looking to do something different has liked the script in principle, said news reports.

Moreover, it will be a pan-India entertainer to further push Allu Arjun’s national appeal after the runaway success of 'Pushpa 1' and the anticipated popularity of 'Pushpa 2'.

All Arjun is expected to do Nelson’s film before moving onto other projects. The project is very much on and work will begin in the end of the year, said sources.

Nelson got a name in the industry with his delightful dark comedy, 'Doctor' and Nayathara’s 'Kolamaavu Kokila' before being roped in to make Vijay’s 'Beast', which, however, was slashed by critics and the audiences. However, in 'Jailer', he was back with his dark and wry humour style of storytelling and had also capitalised on Rajini’s star power to the fullest.

The Nelson-Allu Arjun collaboration will be produced by Nallamallapu Bujji, who had made the 2014 action comedy, 'Race Gurram'.