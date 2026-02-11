Allu Arjun denies ‘42 dos and don’ts’ claim after podcast sparks online row

A video of a brand strategist on Tollywood star Allu Arjun has gone viral on social media, as she has claimed that the ‘Pushpa’ star’s team has provided a list of 42 dos and don’ts for her with regard to how to behave with him. The remarks were made by brand strategist Kaveri Baruah on the Sweekriti Talks podcast.

However, according to media reports, All Arjun’s team have dubbed the claim as “baseless”, following which the podcaster in a social media post alleged that she faced “coordinated harassment.”

Podcaster deletes video

Podcaster Sweekriti on Tuesday (February 10) took to her Instagram stories to address the controversy. She said she had taken down the video due to “coordinated harassment.” In one post, she wrote, “I've removed the video after my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts.” She added, “She holds a responsible position in a reputed organisation, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardised due to online bullying.”

Also Read: Kohrra Season 2 review: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti anchor an emotionally rich but meek mystery

In another story, she alleged, “A woman can't live in peace & make content on the internet!! Shocking Allu Arjun PR attacking me.”

In the podcast, brand strategist Kaveri Baruah had recalled an encounter with the actor. She claimed, “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands," reported the Times of India.

The video has since been made private on Instagram and YouTube. Baruah has also deactivated her Instagram and LinkedIn accounts.

Allu Arjun's team denies allegations

After the clip gained traction online, several users criticised Allu Arjun on social media. His team later issued an official statement denying the allegations.

Also Read: 'Ghooskhor Pandat' will be renamed: Netflix to Delhi HC

“Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information," the statement said as quoted in media reports.

Co-star defends Allu Arjun

Actor Rajasekhar Aningi, who worked with Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise' and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', also spoke out in support of his co-star as the debate over the alleged list of 42 rules continued.

Also Read: Semmalar Annam on how Mayilaa, her Tamil film, depicts the travails of a rural woman

Aningi shared a video on X and Instagram and wrote, "Condemning the fake propaganda against #AlluArjun garu! Having acted alongside him in #Pushpa I can vouch for his character. He is a true gentleman on set. These 'rules' rumours are purely for cheap publicity. Don't believe them! We stand with the Icon Star!"

'Talking without proof'

In the video, he said, "I condemn talking like this without proof about a National Award winner. I worked with him on Pushpa 1 and 2 closely for 4 years. During break times, production boys pass around snacks in basins. Artists like me have assistants who bring the snacks to us separately. But he’s the kind to not think twice about eating from the basin with the spot boys."

He further questioned the allegations, stating, "So, it’s hard to believe a person like that will keep others away and have a list of 42 dos and don’ts, like you can’t meet his eye or give a handshake. Do not make baseless comments to make a name for yourself. He’s the kind to wish every artist and technician as soon as he comes on set. If he misses wishes someone, he says, sorry, I couldn’t wish you. More than a hero, he’s a down-to-earth artist."