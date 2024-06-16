Alia Bhatt turns author with children’s picture book, first in ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ series
'Ed Finds a Home' is the first in a series inspired by Bhatt's kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma; children’s book illustrator Tanvi Bhat has drawn the illustrations
Actor-producer Alia Bhatt has announced the publication of her first children’s picture book, The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home.
The actor, who has a 19-month-old daughter, Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared the update on her Instagram page.
Ed Finds a Home is the first in a series inspired by her kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. Children’s book illustrator Tanvi Bhat has drawn the illustrations for the book.
“A new adventure begins. ‘Ed finds a Home’ is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children,” Alia wrote on Instagram on Sunday (June 16).
“I am so grateful to my fellow storytellers, Vivek Kamath, @shabnamminwalla and @tanvibhat.draws, who with their wonderful ideas, inputs and imagination helped bring our first book to life.. Fingers crossed for this journey ahead. You can now find the books available online, and in major bookstores,” Alia wrote alongside a picture of her holding the book.
Described as a picture book on “caring for the planet and friendship with pets”, Ed Finds a Home has been published by Puffin Books India, the children’s imprint of Penguin Books India.
Alia founded kidswear and maternity wear brand Ed-a-Mamma in 2020. Last year, Reliance Retail entered into a joint venture with a 51 per cent stake in the apparel label. In 2021, the actor also launched production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.
