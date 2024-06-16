Alia Bhatt turns author with children’s picture book, first in ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ series

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt has announced the publication of her first children’s picture book, The Adventures of Ed-a-Mamma: Ed Finds a Home.

The actor, who has a 19-month-old daughter, Raha, with husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared the update on her Instagram page.

Ed Finds a Home is the first in a series inspired by her kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma. Children’s book illustrator Tanvi Bhat has drawn the illustrations for the book.

“A new adventure begins. ‘Ed finds a Home’ is just the beginning of a new series of books from the universe of Ed-a-mamma. My childhood was full of storytelling and storytellers .. and one day I had a dream to bring out that child in me and put it into books for children,” Alia wrote on Instagram on Sunday (June 16).