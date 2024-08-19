Alain Delon, the icon of French cinema whose magnetic presence and icy charm or aloof charisma graced some of the most memorable films of the 20th century, has died at the age of 88. A towering figure in the world of European film, Delon embodied French masculinity for several decades during his storied career. He leaves behind a legacy as enduring as the films that made him a legend.



Born on November 8, 1935, in Sceaux, a suburb of Paris, Delon’s journey to stardom was as unconventional as the man himself. After a troubled youth, marked by a stint in the French Navy and a series of odd jobs, Delon was discovered in the mid-1950s when his striking looks and enigmatic persona captured the attention of the film industry. It wasn’t long before he became one of the most sought-after actors in Europe, defining a new era of French cinema with his roles in films like Purple Noon (1960), Rocco and His Brothers (1960), and Le Samouraï (1967).



Delon’s collaboration with directors like Luchino Visconti and Jean-Pierre Melville produced some of the most iconic performances in cinematic history, cementing Delon as the quintessential anti-hero — detached, stoic, and impossibly cool. Delon’s face, with its perfect symmetry and piercing blue eyes, became a canvas for the complex and often tortured characters he portrayed.



Three of his iconic films



Purple Noon (Plein Soleil), adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s The Talented Mr. Ripley, was Delon’s breakthrough role, which established him as a major star. In the film, he plays Tom Ripley, a young man with an insatiable appetite for wealth and status. Delon’s portrayal of Ripley is chilling, as he deftly balances charm and malevolence, making the character both alluring and dangerous. The film’s sun-drenched Mediterranean setting contrasts sharply with the dark psychological undertones, and Delon’s performance anchors the film, making it a masterpiece of tension and deceit.



In Rocco and His Brothers (Rocco e i suoi fratelli), a sweeping family saga set in post-war Italy, Delon plays Rocco, a gentle and moral young man caught between familial loyalty and his own desires — one of his most nuanced performances. Delon’s portrayal of Rocco is tender and tragic, embodying the ideal of the noble brother who sacrifices his happiness for the sake of his family. Delon’s performance adds a layer of depth and emotional resonance that elevates it to the level of classic Italian cinema.



Le Samouraï, directed by Jean-Pierre Melville, is perhaps Delon’s most iconic film. In this neo-noir classic, he plays Jef Costello, a stoic, taciturn, methodical hitman who lives by a strict code of honour. Delon’s performance is a masterclass in minimalism — his character speaks little, his emotions are tightly controlled, yet every movement and expression conveys a profound sense of alienation and inner turmoil. A quintessential study of the lone anti-hero, and a benchmark for the genre, it turned Delon into a symbol of existential angst and moral ambiguity.



An actor with icy cool demeanour



In recent years, Delon’s off-screen association with far-right politics, including his public support for Jean-Marie Le Pen, the French nationalist who founded and served as leader of the right-wing National Front from 1972 to 2011, cast a shadow over his career, alienating many fans and drawing sharp criticism. Delon, however, was unapologetic. He was a product of his time, unyielding in his beliefs, even when they conflicted with the liberal ideals often associated with the art he created.



Delon was linked romantically with some of the most beautiful and talented women of his generation, including Romy Schneider, with whom he shared a passionate and tumultuous relationship that became the stuff of legend. Their love affair, immortalised in the film La Piscine (1969), added to the mystique surrounding Delon, intertwining his personal and professional lives in ways that few actors have ever experienced. Over the years, Delon became a global star and a muse for generations of actors and filmmakers.



His work inspired a cinematic language of cool detachment that would shape genres and resonate in films far beyond the borders of France. Yet, despite his international acclaim, Delon remained quintessentially French — an embodiment of a specific brand of Gallic allure that made him a national treasure. In his later years, Delon retreated from the limelight, but his presence never truly faded. He was awarded an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 — a recognition that coincided with protests, reflecting the complex and often polarising figure he had become.



Delon was a legend who lived in the shadows of his own myth. As we bid farewell to him, we remember him not just for the roles he played, but for the way he played them — with a rare combination of elegance, mystery, and unapologetic authenticity. He leaves behind a filmography that will be studied, admired, and cherished for generations to come, a lasting tribute to a man who, in life and in art, refused to be anything less than unforgettable.